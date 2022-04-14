All are invited to run, walk, or 5K-Your-Way at Circle of Care’s annual CARE to Run 5K fundraiser, taking place on Sunday, May 1 to benefit children with cancer here in the community.

Inspira Marketing Group, an experiential marketing agency led by Chief Inspiration Officer and Wilton resident Jeff Snyder, has signed on once again as the Presenting Sponsor.

The run will be hybrid this year with the in-person timed run on Sunday, May 1 and the option for participants new and old, and near and far, to continue participating virtually. The virtual event allows individuals to participate however they want, when they want — whether they walk around their own neighborhood, run through their local park, or get their miles in on a treadmill/stationary bike/elliptical when it is most convenient for them.

The timed, in-person race kicks off at 9 a.m. at Merwin Meadows in Wilton, where participants will enjoy a live DJ, corn hole, and snacks and refreshments at the new After Race Tailgate sponsored by JP Morgan Chase & Co. The Tailgate also features an Inspiration Wall sponsored by The Marion Filley Team at Compass Real Estate that allows participants to share why they CARE to Run. A stretch tent sponsored by Dynamic Edge Physiotherapy will be available to warm up and cool down runners.

The event’s goal is to raise $100,000 which will go towards critical financial aid and other programs to support families in Connecticut facing a childhood cancer diagnosis. The CARE to Run 5K has already registered 125 participants from eight states and two countries and is on track to be Circle of Care’s most successful 5K fundraiser yet.

Inspira Marketing’s Snyder holds the mission of Circle of Care close to his heart. He has built a purpose-driven agency that supports numerous philanthropic causes with a specific focus on raising awareness about childhood cancers and working with organizations to fund research, treatment, and support for families and kids battling cancer. “I am proud that my firm can support the important work being done by Circle of Care and I am excited to unify my colleagues from coast to coast with a virtual 5K team as well,” Snyder said.

“We’re thrilled to have Inspira Marketing as the Presenting Sponsor of our 2022 CARE to Run 5K” said Circle of Care Executive Director Liz Salguero. “This partnership with Jeff comes full circle for us as we initially met when our children, Kennedy and Carlos, were in treatment for cancer. Here we are, 20 years later, working together to make this journey better for other families going through similar experiences.”

This year’s 5K Champion is Hunter, a 9-year-old from Monroe, CT, and pediatric cancer survivor who embodies everything that Circle of Care stands for. Hunter was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in June 2021. He is energetic and a hard worker, always has a positive outlook, and has a fun and carefree spirit. These traits carried him through treatment and some very hard days and set the tone for how his family handled his journey as well. Hunter is focused on healing these days, can’t get enough of school, his friends, and of course all his sports, of which he plays many. Hunter has his own 5K team, appropriately named #HunterStrong, and he encourages participants to join him if they don’t have their own team this year.

Hunter and Snyder will be together at the 5K starting line and in an Opening Ceremony video which will be sent to all participants before heading out to their race. Participants this year will also have access to a training program courtesy of the run’s Training Sponsor, Dynamic Edge Physiotherapy, a custom run playlist on Spotify, and more!

To learn about participating in this event or more about the Circle of Care 2022 CARE to Run 5K, visit the Circle of Care website.

Circle of Care provides emotional and financial assistance to families of children facing a childhood cancer diagnosis, from day of diagnosis, through treatment, and beyond, with programs and services that meet the unique and challenging needs these families face.

Founded in 2003 in Wilton, Circle of Care has provided over $2 million in direct financial aid and has supported over 3,000 families since inception.