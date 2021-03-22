Circle of Care Adds New Staff, Plans 2021 “Care to Run 5K” Virtual Fundraiser

Circle of Care has kicked off an eventful season, “growing its circle” by adding staff and scheduling its annual “Care to Run 5K” fundraiser–albeit with a virtual twist.

New Team Members

Co-executive directors Liz Salguero and Liz Vega announced the Circle of Care team has added two new employees who they say will help expand the breadth and depth of the organization’s services in Connecticut.

“Development Director Jill Tucker and Deputy Director Brooks Tomb, bring valuable experience in fundraising, engagement and outreach, and are already making significant impact on our mission to ensure that no family has to face a cancer journey alone,” they wrote in an email to supporters.

Tucker was named Development Director, bringing over 15 years of experience in nonprofit, financial services, sales, new business development, and event planning. She previously worked for other health nonprofits including the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

“The Circle of Care mission has touched my heart and I’m honored to be part of this passionate and dedicated community” Tucker said. “Our mission is needed by families now more than ever and I’m eager to make an impact. I’m also excited to meet and get to know our families and supporters–none of this would be possible without [them].”

According to Salguero and Vega, “Tomb is very well-loved in the Connecticut pediatric cancer community.” He began following his passion for helping children with cancer in 2006, as Regional Director of the Sunshine Kids Foundation.

As Deputy Director, Tomb will help lead the growth and reach of COC’s programs and services in the northern region of Connecticut and beyond.

Do you CARE to run?

Registration for the Circle of Care “CARE to Run 5K” on May 1-2 is now open. Because of COVID-19, the event is virtual again this year. Participants can opt to run, walk, or bike (outside or inside) the 3.1 miles, and can participate in the 5K their own way at any point over the weekend of the run.

The overall goal this year is to raise $100,000 and the community is being asked to consider donating and/or fundraising to help Circle of Care meet this goal to continue to support the families in the circle.

Organizers say they are making this year’s event bigger and better, with new virtual features and participant benefits including fun incentives for participating, forming a team, fundraising, etc.

With the $30 registration fee, participants will get the following benefits:



A race bib that will be mailed to participants registered by April 19

that will be mailed to participants registered by April 19 A suggested four-week training program , including three training and stretching videos

, including three training and stretching videos A virtual “swag bag” of goodies prior to the event

of goodies prior to the event A virtual photo booth for posting selfies and team photos

for posting selfies and team photos A customized run playlist on Spotify

on Spotify An inspirational wall for posting commemorative messages, photos, and gifs

for posting commemorative messages, photos, and gifs Opening and closing ceremony videos to watch prior to and after the race

Sponsorship opportunities are also available.