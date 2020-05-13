WHS Class of 2020 Produces 24 College-Bound Athletes

This year, Wilton High School will send 24 Class of 2020 graduates to play competitive sports in college. Due to social-distancing and school cancellation there was no Field House photo-op with all the athletes; however, the athletes sent in photos to celebrate their accomplishments.
WHS seniors headed to Ivy Leagues
Emma Babashak, Swimming at Columbia University
Ellen Holmquist, Swimming at the University of Pennsylvania
WHS seniors headed to Division 1 colleges
Oliva Gladstein, Lacrosse at the College of William and Mary
Olivia Hahn, Field Hockey at Boston College
Taylor Lamantia, Lacrosse at Bucknell University
Teresa Nobles, Rowing at University of Connecticut
Tate Paulson, Lacrosse at Syracuse University
Anna Sherman, Lacrosse at Fairfield University
Not pictured:
Reilly Sullivan, Lacrosse at Boston University
WHS seniors headed to Division 2 college
Liam McLaughlin, Soccer at Stonehill College.
Michael Zizzadoro, Soccer at Bentley University
WHS seniors headed to Division 3 colleges
Elana Alber, Soccer at the Catholic University of America
John “Jack” DiRocco, Lacrosse at Ithaca College
Isabella Koziol, Tennis at Washington and Lee University
Meghan Lane, Lacrosse at Hamilton College
Delaney Liston, Lacrosse at Franklin & Marshall College
Liam McGovern, Lacrosse at Union College
Jack Savarese, Lacrosse at Stevens Institute of Technology
Sophia Sudano, Lacrosse and Soccer at Bowdoin College
Zara Wiest, Lacrosse Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Jake Zeyher, Lacrosse at Stevens Institute of Technology
Not Pictured:
Brooke Gardner, Swimming at Gettysburg College
Regan Kahal, Baseball at Worchester Polytechnic Institute
Matthew Schaller, Swimming at Drew University