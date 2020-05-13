WHS Class of 2020 Produces 24 College-Bound Athletes

This year, Wilton High School will send 24 Class of 2020 graduates to play competitive sports in college. Due to social-distancing and school cancellation there was no Field House photo-op with all the athletes; however, the athletes sent in photos to celebrate their accomplishments.

WHS seniors headed to Ivy Leagues

Emma Babashak, Swimming at Columbia University

Ellen Holmquist, Swimming at the University of Pennsylvania

WHS seniors headed to Division 1 colleges

Oliva Gladstein, Lacrosse at the College of William and Mary

Olivia Hahn, Field Hockey at Boston College

Taylor Lamantia, Lacrosse at Bucknell University

Teresa Nobles, Rowing at University of Connecticut

Tate Paulson, Lacrosse at Syracuse University

Anna Sherman, Lacrosse at Fairfield University

Not pictured:

Reilly Sullivan, Lacrosse at Boston University

WHS seniors headed to Division 2 college

Liam McLaughlin, Soccer at Stonehill College.

Michael Zizzadoro, Soccer at Bentley University

WHS seniors headed to Division 3 colleges

Elana Alber, Soccer at the Catholic University of America

John “Jack” DiRocco, Lacrosse at Ithaca College

Isabella Koziol, Tennis at Washington and Lee University

Meghan Lane, Lacrosse at Hamilton College

Delaney Liston, Lacrosse at Franklin & Marshall College

Liam McGovern, Lacrosse at Union College

Jack Savarese, Lacrosse at Stevens Institute of Technology

Sophia Sudano, Lacrosse and Soccer at Bowdoin College

Zara Wiest, Lacrosse Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Jake Zeyher, Lacrosse at Stevens Institute of Technology

Not Pictured:

Brooke Gardner, Swimming at Gettysburg College

Regan Kahal, Baseball at Worchester Polytechnic Institute

Matthew Schaller, Swimming at Drew University