College Commitment Signing Day for Wilton High School Athletes

Wilton High School held a college signing ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 10, to witness as 11 WHS senior athletes signed letters of intent to commit to playing their sports in college at the Division I level.

Pictured above are (seated) Erynn Floyd, University of Louisville (soccer); Amelia Hughes, Princeton (lacrosse); Parker Woodring, Cornell (football); Catherine Dineen, Bucknell (lacrosse); Emily Mrakovcic, Brown (cross country, indoor track, track and field); (top row) Ben Calabrese, West Point (lacrosse); Dylan Koziol, Loyola University Maryland (tennis); Maxwell Andrews, West Point (soccer); Grant Masterson, West Point (lacrosse); Jake Sommer, Notre Dame (lacrosse); and Colin Lenskold, University of Utah (lacrosse).