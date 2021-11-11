LETTER: Residents Sought for Open Seats on Town Boards & Commissions

To the Editor:

The Wilton Democratic Nominating Committee would like to hear from any Wilton resident who is either a Democrat or an unaffiliated voter and who is interested in serving on the

Building Inspector Board of Appeals

Conservation Commission

Council on Ethics

Economic Development Commission

Energy Commission

Inland Wetlands Commission

Police Commission

The by-laws of the Democratic Town Committee provide that its nominating committee shall advertise for individuals interested in being nominated for appointed or elected office. Under current procedures, adopted by the Board of Selectmen, members of the Democratic party must apply for appointed positions in town government through the Democratic Town Committee, members of the Republican party must apply for appointed positions through the Republican Town Committee, and unaffiliated voters may apply through either party, or by direct petition to the Board of Selectmen.

Wilton Democrats have a history of service. Our goal is to keep the town of Wilton staffed by dedicated volunteers who will contribute to keeping Wilton as one of the best towns in Connecticut. We are interested in engaging motivated and qualified individuals to serve the community. We welcome inquiries from both Democrats and unaffiliated voters.

If you are interested in applying for a position or learning more about the nominating process, please let me know, I can be reached via email. These are the current openings, though other openings occur from time to time, so please email me if you are interested in volunteering.

Wilton’s greatest strength is its volunteers. Please consider serving our town.

Ceci Maher

Nominating Chair, DTC