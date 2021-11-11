Wilton Soccer Association Competitive and Intramural Teams Round Out Strong Seasons

WSA Intramural Soccer

Wilton Soccer Association’s K-2nd/3rd Intramural teams concluded a fun and exciting fall 2021 season this past weekend. The teams celebrated with a round of final games and trophy presentations. The WSA board offered congratulations to all the players, and thanks to all the volunteer coaches and supportive Wilton families.

WSA Competitive Soccer

WSA’s competitive teams entered their final weekend of the season with momentum, excited to cap their seasons with victories. Across the board, the teams competed at a high level and demonstrated growth with each game. Multiple teams have qualified for this weekend’s league playoffs and all are excited to build upon success in their spring 2022 seasons when league play resumes.

Wilton Girls U9 Blue Stars vs. Westport

The 2013 girls ended a successful and fun season with a 4-1 win over Westport on Nov. 7. The girls learned how to play together as a team under the guidance of Coach Beth and improved with each game, resulting in a record of only one loss this season! It will be exciting to see how this team continues to grow and play together! Team: Coach Beth, Samantha Travers, Rory Stacy, Elise Bowling, Maggie Faherty, Dylan Scanlon, Jada Leporati, Ellie Szmanowicz, Ellie Ralph, Audrey Hyland, Kit Welly, Riley Crossen and Ashlee Jessup.

Wilton Boys U9 Real vs. Bethel

Real U09 Boys finished strong with victory 4-3 over Bethel on Sunday at Hurlbutt soccer field. Ending the season with a 7-3 record. Coach Ollie was very proud of the boys’ improvement over the season. Team: Sean Ahearn, Jack Torpe, Everett Nieman, Lochlan McBurney, Marco Benzason, Thane Lepore, Griffin Erickson, Finn Thorsen, Raleigh Hanscome, Brody Kear, Will Pemble and Alex Meken.

Wilton Boys U9 Real vs. Danbury

After a hard-fought loss to Darien the week prior, the “Real Wilton” 2013 Boys Team provided spectators a real “treat” with their “tricky” footwork against Danbury on a crisp Halloween afternoon, scoring at will and playing great defense.

After a clever assist from Kear, Meken established an early lead, finding the back of the net a few minutes in. Lepore and Hanscome each followed with unassisted goals. Hanscome then assisted on a goal by Nieman. McBurney scored twice on sharp assists by Ahearn and Erickson, and Meken and Pemble piled on. First-half “ghoul”keeper Torpe was not challenged thanks to strong defense from Bezanson and Thorsen.

Wilton Boys U10 Revolution vs. Weston

The “Wilton Revolution” finished off the strong year with an amazing showing by earning the hard-fought 1-1 tie. The offense applied pressure the entire game with Nathan Reilly and Adam Johnson using dribbling skills and solid passing to take advantage of the speed of Max Langeland and Jason Raftery. Quentin Tarr was able to break through and score against the solid Weston defense. It was the Revolution’s own defense that had another great day on the pitch. Carter Dobson, Barrett Leonard, Noah Rudnicki and Spencer Skott kept meeting, and clearing, the attacks by Weston. Henry Dempster, as he has all year, continued to play the role of defensive stopper while Alyster Libertiny and Jack Rosolen each had an unrelenting half in goal. It was a great performance to finish the impressive season under the guidance of Coach John.

Wilton Girls U10 Dash vs. Ridgefield

Wilton’s 2012 Girls “Dash” got off to a strong start in a 6-3 win over Ridgefield’s U10 Girls Orange. Wilton’s midfield controlled the game throughout and jumped out to a three-goal lead behind Ava DiDonato’s hat trick. Eliana Reiter and Natalie Cahill added goals. Strong midfield play continued with Remy Young, Kate Brennan, Livia Spielman and Rebecca Silins dribbling to find open players and forcing Ridgefield’s goalie into making difficult saves. Ella Bayonne, Elsa Baronowski and Madison Leopold played strong defense and rotated to offense. Baronowski and Cahill played well as goalies for the team. Coach Dave led the ladies from the sideline as he focused on team play.

Wilton Girls U11 vs. Norwalk

The Wilton Girls 2011 Blue team prevailed 4-3 against a spirited Norwalk side. Wilton took an early lead through a nice finish from Sophia Dillon, and Carly Sommer then added a second with a neatly taken strike with her left foot. The Norwalk team fought back valiantly after some strong forward play to level the match. Just before halftime, Jillian Amato scored Wilton’s third goal with a cool finish, only for Norwalk to once again level the score. Late into the game, Amato popped up once again to score Wilton’s fourth goal, this time with a volley that screamed into the top corner. A superb finish to win the match for Wilton and sent the fans home happy.

Wilton Girls U11 Blue vs. Bethel

The 2011 Girls traveled to Bethel on Saturday and played out a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Bethel started the match strongly and scored early, Wilton fought back to level the match before halftime. A well-taken corner fell to Sadie O’Donnell in the box, she controlled the ball neatly and sent a blistering strike past the stranded Bethel keeper. Wilton’s strong play at the end of the first half carried over into the second half and they scored a much deserved second goal through Dillon. Unfortunately, a late and somewhat contentious penalty was awarded allowing Bethel to equalize and draw the game.

Wilton Girls U11 Blue vs. Monroe

The Wilton Girls 2011 Blue team hosted Monroe on Sunday and the girls prevailed 2-0 in a hotly contested match that saw plenty of goal-mouth action. Sommer scored once again for Wilton after a good piece of individual skill midway through the first half. Both sides had chances to score, but it was Emerson Scanlon who proved the hero late on. A good ball through saw her outpace two defenders and put a fine finish into the bottom corner of Monroe’s goal. That win sees Wilton into the playoffs at the expense of Monroe.

Wilton Boys U12 vs. Bethel

The Wilton Boys U12 team wrapped up the season at home against Bethel. This game ended in a loss, but the season was a great success. From our first game at the John Jay tournament to this past Sunday, this team has learned and grown across all aspects of the game. Most importantly, the boys truly enjoy playing the game together and have fun on the field. Thank you to Coach Nick for a great season! Team: Coach Nick, Daniel Golodinski, Charlie Cahill, Alex Shiue, Noah Fox, Charlie Schwartz, Ronan Thompson, John Desiderio, Gavin Steenbock, Maurya Muppalla, Timothy Haggerty, Alex Knudsen, Jonah Cueff, Liam Donahue, and Kiran Thakur.

U13 Wilton Girls Blue vs. Shelton

The Wilton 2009/10 Girls Blue team closed out its fall campaign Sunday with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Shelton for its second win in a row and third in four games. It was a balanced scoring attack for Wilton this season, with Katie Cosentino, Avery DeCore, Tess Gibbons, Harper Pattillo, Liesel Schmauch and Samantha VonLoeser all netting goals for the squad, and with Katie Lalor, Andie Langeland and Heather Rushton providing an offensive push from the wings.

The defense also shined, allowing two goals or fewer in six of its eight games, keyed by great goalkeeping from Isla Dzik and strong defense from Mia Bayonne, Carly Caldaroni, Harper Crawford, Naomi Cronley, Ashley Pencu, Caitlin Stocker and Mia Timnev.

Wilton U13 Blue vs. Westport

The Wilton Girls 2009/10 team picked up another victory last Sunday at Lilly Field, topping local rival Westport, 3-1. Wilton erased an early deficit with three goals in the second half — strikes from Schmauch and Cosentino that came in the opening minutes of the stanza and a late goal from Pattillo to seal the win.

Wilton controlled the action for most of the game behind strong midfield play from Crawford, Lalor, Rushton, and Caldaroni and a steady push upfront from DeCore, Langeland, and Gibbons that kept steady pressure on the Westport defense. The defense was stout as usual, with the backline ofTimnev, Pencu, Cronley, Bayonne and VonLoeser parrying the Westport attack in front of goalkeeper Dzik, who surrendered just a lone first-half goal in the winning effort.