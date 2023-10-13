Connecticut native and author Dana Buckmir brings her story about surviving domestic violence and reclaiming her voice to Wilton Library on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Buckmir will discuss her most recent memoir, Everything Will Be Okay, with Domestic Violence Crisis Center (DVCC) Chief Operating Officer Ann Rodwell-Lawton and Deputy Chief Robert Cipolla from the Wilton Police Department.

“DVCC is grateful to all of our Wilton community partners for supporting this event,” Rodwell-Lawton said. “Dana’s story is powerful and sets the stage for an important conversation about domestic violence. Participants do not need to have read the book to attend the event. Through our discussion, we aim to provide a greater understanding of the complexities of domestic violence, information about where to find local resources, and how to help a friend who might be experiencing abuse in an intimate relationship.”

About Everything Will Be Okay: Erik Becker is the charming, witty and charismatic stranger who messages Dana, challenging her to step out of her comfort zone and give love another chance. Dana thinks she’s met her soulmate but soon realizes that the man of her dreams is not who he seems. What initially begins as a whirlwind romance quickly transforms into something that could lead to dire consequences.

“Storytelling brings people together to reflect on the human experience, I’m looking forward to sharing my story in this beautiful space, with the goal of discussing domestic violence and reminding others that they’re not alone,” Buckmir said

Buckmir is the author of Everything Will Be Okay and Plenty of Laughs: One Woman’s Journey Navigating the Online Dating Waters. She also contributes to a biweekly dating column called “Oh Dana,” which gives advice on relationship topics. She believes that storytelling not only entertains but reminds us that we are sharing a collective experience that makes us a little more connected and a little less lonely. This philosophy and her teaching background inspired her to create a workshop and coaching program, “Write your story: From Idea to Publication” where she mentors aspiring authors.

As the Chief Operating Officer of the Domestic Violence Crisis Center, Rodwell-Lawton oversees DVCC’s community initiatives, direct services programs, and quality assurance efforts. She has worked in the fields of domestic violence and sexual violence for 10 years. She integrates victim-centered approaches and brings a trauma-informed lens to the work at DVCC.

There is no charge for this event, which is co-sponsored by Wilton Library, the Domestic Violence Crisis Center, the Wilton Domestic Violence Task Force, the Riverbrook Regional YMCA, the Wilton Police Department, and Wilton Social Services. Registration is required, either online or by calling 203.762.6334. For more information, email Wilton Library.