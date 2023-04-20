The Wilton Conservation Commission held another successful Townwide Clean Up Day on Sunday, April 2, with approximately 150 hard-working volunteers who collaborated to collect over a ton of litter (2,120 pounds) along Wilton’s roads and the banks of the Norwalk River.

Volunteers met at the gazebo on Sunday afternoon where the Conservation Commission handed out garbage bags and work gloves. Volunteers then spread out around town to pick up litter and help make Wilton a more beautiful place.

To top off the event, the Commission raffled off gift certificates provided by Wilton Hardware and Wilton Kiwanis. The lucky volunteers won prizes that included gift cards to local businesses. Pinocchio Pizza again supported the event by offering free pizza for the participants, a welcome treat after a day of work.

The Conservation Commission thanked all of the hard-working volunteers who came out to participate in Townwide Clean Up Day. Their hard work made an incredible impact in cleaning up the town but there is still more work to be done. The Commission is asking residents to take a garbage bag with them on their spring walks and pick up litter in their own neighborhoods. Free garbage bags, litter grabbers and work gloves are available at the Environmental Affairs Department at Wilton Town Hall Annex (238 Danbury Rd.) during regular business hours (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.).