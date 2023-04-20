Dorothea ‘Dorie’ Anne Davatzes, 78, wife to the late Nickolas Davatzes of Wilton, passed peacefully with family and support by her side on April 17, 2023. Dorie was born in Queens, NY on Nov. 21, 1944, to Thomas and Dorothy (McNamara) Hayes. Her family were long-time residents of the neighborhood where her great-grandfather, Thomas Hayes, founded the Hayes Roadhouse. In 1952 the family moved to Oceanside, Long Island where she grew up with her siblings Thomas, Kathleen, and Richard.

After graduating from Sacred Heart Academy in 1962, she attended St John’s University and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education in 1966. There, she forged lifelong friendships with her Gamma Chi sisters and met the love of her life, Nick Davatzes.

Upon graduation, she worked as a first-grade teacher in Commack, Long Island. In 1968, she married Nick and they moved to Lansdale, PA where they began their family. In 1969, they had their first son George (Geody), and moved to Wilton in 1970 where she then resided for 53 years. In 1970, her second son Christopher was born, who succumbed to Leukemia in 1974. In 1975, her third son, Nicholas (Nick) was born. Dorie built a strong family and home juggling activities for her sons with a focus on church, soccer, music, and family vacations. She was a gifted artist and in later years became a prolific watercolor painter.

Dorie and Nick were big believers in community and education. Dorie was a long-time volunteer in the community, a CCD teacher, and an active member of the Wilton Woman’s Club. She was a devoted supporter of seniors in the community and ran the FISH senior transportation program for many years. She established the Dorothea Hayes Davatzes Scholarship Fund at her alma mater St John’s University to support students studying elementary education as well as several other scholarships and the Davatzes Family Foundation with her husband. She taught at the Congregational Day School of Wilton where she brightened the lives of generations of children from 1983 to 2000.

Dorie was a devoted “Nana” to her grandchildren. She always had art supplies at the ready and always kept ice cream sandwiches in the freezer, just in case. She made the best pumpkin bread and mashed potatoes on Thanksgiving and Christmas. She will be missed.

Dorie is survived by her son Geody Davatzes (wife Jennifer) of Wilton, and Dr. Nicholas Davatzes (wife Dr. Alexandra) of Jenkintown, PA; grandchildren Julia, Nicholas, Elias, and Lilly; brother Thomas Hayes, and sister Kathleen Hayes Christie. She is predeceased by her brother Richard Hayes, son Christopher Davatzes, and husband Nick Davatzes.

A Funeral Service for friends and family will be held at the Wilton Congregational Church in Wilton on Saturday, April 22 at 10 a.m. The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Dorie Davatzes to Family and Children’s Agency.