The process for this project is identical to every bonded capital project in Wilton (e.g. new police headquarters, road repairs, new fire trucks, school roof repairs, and more). The process includes, among other steps, a proposal, review, and approval by the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Finance; a public review; the public vote, followed by design and zoning approvals; and then, finally, funding prior to the deployment of needed capital for the build, in that order. Projects are funded after vote and approvals so as to follow proper procedure, as well as to be efficient with time and money.

It is important to add, that in the case of this turf field project, there is one very positive differentiator relative to other bonded projects this year and before — a private funding contribution. The impact is significant as the Town, with the WARF partnership and its associated funding commitment, is offering the opportunity to build this strategic asset at approximately 80% of the stated cost.

As a reminder, WARF is a volunteer-led nonprofit whose mission is to advance Wilton’s portfolio of sports and recreation assets. WARF’s volunteer leaders are also supporters of other similarly community-aligned organizations such as the Wilton Education Foundation, Trackside Teen Center, the Wilton Youth Council, Wilton youth sports organizations, Ambler Farm, and more. Through its efforts, WARF is seeking to assist with the identification of community-desired projects and to reduce taxpayer funding needed for those projects where applicable and valuable.

WARF stands behind its publicly-stated financial commitment in support of the turf field project. This commitment is uniquely positive and a point to rally around as we advance through the process in coordination with the Town.

2.