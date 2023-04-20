To the Editor:
This response is respectfully provided by the Wilton Athletic and Recreation Foundation (WARF) [to the Letter to the Editor titled, “Letter: Concerns Raised About Artificial Field Bonding Not Addressed by Town Officials” (the “Letter”) published April 19, 2023.]
The Letter incorrectly labels the proposed turf field as an “artificial (per- and polyfluorinated alkyl acids, aka PFAS) field”.
This label is inaccurate and misleading.
The supplier of Wilton’s two existing turf fields and the proposed supplier for the next turf field has certified that their product does not use any PFAS chemicals. You may review the previously provided certification on the Town of Wilton website.
With respect to the Letter’s subsequent points.
1.
The process for this project is identical to every bonded capital project in Wilton (e.g. new police headquarters, road repairs, new fire trucks, school roof repairs, and more). The process includes, among other steps, a proposal, review, and approval by the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Finance; a public review; the public vote, followed by design and zoning approvals; and then, finally, funding prior to the deployment of needed capital for the build, in that order. Projects are funded after vote and approvals so as to follow proper procedure, as well as to be efficient with time and money.
It is important to add, that in the case of this turf field project, there is one very positive differentiator relative to other bonded projects this year and before — a private funding contribution. The impact is significant as the Town, with the WARF partnership and its associated funding commitment, is offering the opportunity to build this strategic asset at approximately 80% of the stated cost.
As a reminder, WARF is a volunteer-led nonprofit whose mission is to advance Wilton’s portfolio of sports and recreation assets. WARF’s volunteer leaders are also supporters of other similarly community-aligned organizations such as the Wilton Education Foundation, Trackside Teen Center, the Wilton Youth Council, Wilton youth sports organizations, Ambler Farm, and more. Through its efforts, WARF is seeking to assist with the identification of community-desired projects and to reduce taxpayer funding needed for those projects where applicable and valuable.
WARF stands behind its publicly-stated financial commitment in support of the turf field project. This commitment is uniquely positive and a point to rally around as we advance through the process in coordination with the Town.
2.
The Town engaged an independent firm to conduct sampling to show a baseline of existing PFAS chemicals in the waterways and to identify whether PFAS may be running off Wilton’s existing artificial turf fields. The sampling results showed “No PFAS chemicals detected in the water from the discharge points from the artificial turf fields.” The Town’s release and the data can be reviewed on the Town of Wilton website.
In addition, the proposed turf field use case at Allen’s Meadows has been approved by the State of Connecticut.
3.
Materials and information for each Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance meeting are shared in a similar manner, on a similar cadence, and as the information becomes available. Another turf field in Wilton has been in discussion among Town leaders and the public for years. Please visit WARF’s website for comprehensive information on the history of turf in Wilton and more information about the project and the organization. These resources are updated regularly.
Thank you for your attention and support.
J.R. Sherman, President
Wilton Athletic and Recreation Foundation