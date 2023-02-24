The Wilton Conservation Commission has rescheduled its Luminaria Walk and Bonfire to Sunday, March 5, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Schenck’s Island in Wilton Center (across from Stop and Shop at 5 River Road). Residents are welcome to stop by to warm up by a roaring bonfire, enjoy hot chocolate and s’mores, and take a stroll along the walking trails lit with luminarias.

Parking is available across the street from Schenck’s Island and around Town Center. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and all dogs must be on a leash.

Schenck’s Island is a town-owned open space located in Wilton Center. It offers a large lawn, a scenic meadow, walking trails and fishing in the Norwalk River. Picnic tables are available for the public to enjoy.

For more information, contact Mike Conklin, Director of Environmental Affairs via email or at 203.563.0180.