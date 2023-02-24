The Wilton High School Quiz Bowl team qualified for NAQT Nationals, which will be held in Atlanta during Memorial Day weekend (May 26-28).

The Quiz Bowl tournaments are full-day, Jeopardy-style competitions where teams compete against each other in 9-11 games each lasting about 45 minutes.

The top 15% of teams at these tournaments qualify for nationals.

The WHS team has qualified through multiple competitions this year, the most recent one being the (Hudson) Valley Cup on Jan. 7, where they earned the bronze medal in a field of 36 teams.

Lukas Koutsoukos Credit: contributed

The members of the team are Lukas Koutsoukos (captain, senior), Kieran Lenihan (sophomore), and Or Eisdorfer (sophomore).

Individually, Lukas Koutsoukos earned the gold medal by finishing first among 133 players, his sixth consecutive gold medal in NAQT regional competitions.

The team is coached by Jim Koutsoukos.