COVID-19, Nov. 19: Wilton’s Worst Month, Most Cases Ages 11-20, No More Club Sports

With 11 new COVID cases in Wilton reported by the CT Department of Public Health for Thursday, Nov. 19 (versus Nov. 18), there have now been 417 total cases since the start of the pandemic. Included in that is 110 from November so far, making the month Wilton’s worst of the pandemic so far.

Statewide, there were 2,353 new one-day cases, with a 6.48% test positivity rate. The total number of cases so far–99,381–sets up Connecticut to pass 100,000 total cases sometime this coming weekend. The state has also crossed a grim threshold of more than 4,800 deaths (4,805, including 21 new fatalities reported Thursday).

Wilton’s known cases for the day ranged from 18-45 years, according to First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice’s update. The largest cohort was age 11-20, with one-quarter of all cases reported in this demographic group.

% of New Cases by Age, since Nov 10 Age Range % of New Cases 0-10 9.8% 11–20 24.6% 21-30 14.8% 31-40 8.2% 41-50 16.4% 51-60 14.8% 61-70 8.2% 71-80 1.6% 81+ 1.6%

Due to the impact sports-related COVID cases are having on student learning, today Gov. Ned Lamont suspended all team and club sports beginning Monday, Nov. 23 until Jan. 19. That follows on the heels of a similar decision by the CT Interscholastic Athletic Conference the day before.

Vanderslice issued a reminder approaching this weekend that Wilton–which is currently a red alert community–must comply with sport sector rules and restrictions covering CT DPH sports guidance and mitigation strategies. Details are available here, and include mask wearing for certain athletes during play, limits on types of sports play and more.

As of today, 145 of Connecticut’s 169 municipalities are red alert, including all those within Fairfield County.

Red alert communities are defined as those with a 14-day daily average of 15 or more cases per 100,000 residents. The following are the 14-day daily average cases per 100,000 residents for Wilton and area communities from Nov. 1-14: