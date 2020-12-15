COVID-19 Update, Dec. 15: Higher Numbers, but Hope as Vaccines Ship; Wilton’s Testing Event

Monday, Dec. 14, was a day of COVID contrasts: the total number of COVID-related deaths in the U.S. passed 300,000, and CT reported that it had recorded a total of more than 150,000 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic–both of which came at the same time that the country saw a ray of hope as the first vaccine doses began to be administered to healthcare workers.

In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Sunday that he had received recommendations from the CT COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group to start the vaccine distribution plan as soon as possible. Lamont expected that CT hospitals would begin to receive vaccines on Monday; distribution to long-term facilities–also part of the first phase of vaccinations–is expected to begin on Dec. 21 through contracts with CVS and/or Walgreens.

In Wilton, the CT Department of Public Health noted that there were 14 new cases as of Monday, Dec. 14, making a total of 30 cases for the week of Dec. 8-14. That, too, was more slightly more positive, reflecting a decline from the prior week (Dec. 1-7) of 45 cases recorded. Overall, Wilton has tallied 545 cases since the start of the pandemic.

According to the State DPH, here are the complete data for Monday, Dec. 14, since Friday, Dec. 11:

Wilton: 14 new cases reported, 545 cases YTD

reported, cases YTD Statewide : 7,231 new cases (test positivity rate 6.08% ); 153,992 cases YTD.

: (test positivity rate ); cases YTD. Fairfield County : 1,693 new cases, 48,308 cases YTD.

: cases YTD. Hospitalized Patients : Statewide , 1,243 with a 33- net patient increase ; Fairfield County , 307 with a 15 -net patient decrease

: , with a net patient ; , with a -net patient Deaths: Statewide, 5,444 with 81 new deaths; Fairfield County, 1,602 with 14 new deaths; Wilton, 45, with no new deaths.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said that the cases newly known to Wilton’s Health Department ranged from ages 2-81, and that “a significantly disproportionate number were aged 45 to 65.”

She also provided a chart showing the distribution of known cases by age for the previous 7-day periods and the first six days of this 7-day period.

Ages Wilton Population Nov. 10-16 Nov. 17-23 Nov. 24-30 Dec. 1-7 Dec. 8-14 0-4 5% 7% 2% 7% 5-14 18% 17% 12% 15% 15-24 13% 14% 22% 32% 24% 19% 25-44 16% 21% 20% 23% 15% 45-65 32% 36% 36% 45% 33% 62% 65+ 16% 5% 8% 7% 8%

Wilton’s Testing Event

Last Friday, 212 people participated in the town-sponsored COVID-19 PCR testing, including 76 residents. According to Vanderslice, “By all reports, the process was efficient and test results were generally available within 15 hours or less.”

Of the 212, here’s how participation broke down:

Board of Education employees: 76

Town of Wilton employees: 48

WVAC volunteers: 10

Wilton residents: 76

Weston town employees: 2

The town did not meet the original vendor threshold of 250 registrants, and Vanderslice called resident participation “well short of the desired response.” As a result, officials have decided that the town won’t sponsor additional testing with this vendor, but they will continue to pursue other options. Vanderslice extended her thanks to town employees Sarah Gioffre, Patricia Brandt, Steve Pierce, Kregg Zulkeski, and Jen Fascitelli, and to Wilton CERT for their efforts in organizing the testing event.