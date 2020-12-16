Wilton Singers Presents “Tis’ the Season: A Virtual Holiday Concert” and Invites Community Participation

For 38 years, the Wilton Singers have been sharing beautiful music with their community. This year, as COVID-19 has presented serious challenges for singers and audiences alike, the group is pleased to present a virtual concert to keep the holiday tradition alive.

“We are thrilled to offer this virtual concert as our way of helping our community members celebrate this holiday season. While we cannot offer the concert live, our group members have recorded their voices and we’ve assembled a beautiful virtual concert featuring some of the most beloved holiday songs,” Kevin Cotellese, the director of the Wilton Singers, said.

Among other classics, the Singers will perform the uplifting Dan Forrest arrangement of “O Come All Ye Faithful” along with an encore of “The First Nowell,” arranged especially for them by Matthew Culloton in honor of the group’s co-founders Jan and Ed MacEwen, which premiered at last year’s concert. The Wilton High School Madrigals will also continue their tradition of performing a piece from their holiday set.

There are plenty of silver linings to this new format, according to member and concert producer Alison Wood. “This opened so many new creative doors for our performance. Costume changes, special guests, and utilizing the many talents of our members. We’re so excited for people to see what we’ve put together.”

As a special bonus this year, the group invited members of the community–professional and non-professional singers alike–to join in and share their voices on a virtual recording of the perennial classic “White Christmas.” It will be featured as the finale of the concert.

Cotellese noted, “Over the years, many attendees of our concerts have shared that they’d love to sing with us on stage. As our way of giving back, we’re thrilled to invite community members who love to sing the chance to participate in our virtual concert with us.”

“We miss the connection with our audience so much and what better way to feel that togetherness than to have them join us!” Woods added.

The show will include classic holiday songs and new favorites, special guest appearances, and a live chat during the show with members of the Singers who are viewing with the audience.

After the stream is over viewers can join the Singers on YouTube for a live Q&A with Cotellese.

Tickets are $20 per device, with a suggested donation of $10 per additional viewer. And even if fans can’t join live on Dec. 18, the concert is available for watching and rewatching through New Years Day!

Tickets for “Tis the Season: Virtual Holiday Concert” can be purchased on the Wilton Singers website. The online concert premiere begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18 and will be available for ticket holders for the two weeks leading up to New Year’s Day.