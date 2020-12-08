COVID-19 Update, Dec. 8: One Fatality and 24 New Cases; Wilton’s Case Total to Date Passes 500

Wilton’s COVID-19 case numbers rose in 10 days since Thanksgiving, with 24 new positive cases added over the weekend. That report from the CT Department of Public Health pushes Wilton’s year-to-date total to 515.

In addition, there was one new fatality reported over the weekend.

According to First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, cases newly known to Wilton’s Health Department ranged in age from 2 to 80. She had no further information on the new death.

Vanderslice provided the chart showing the distribution of known cases by age for the previous 7-day periods and cases through 4 p.m. for the current 7-day period.

Ages Total Wilton

Population Nov. 10-16 Nov. 17-23 Nov. 24-30 Dec. 1-7 0-4 5% 7% 2% 0% 7% 5-14 18% 17% 12% 0% 15% 15-24 13% 14% 22% 32% 24% 25 to 44 16% 21% 20% 23% 15% 45 to 65 32% 36% 36% 45% 33% 65+ 16% 5% 8% 0% 7%

Gov. Ned Lamont told reporters that statewide, there were 8,129 new cases and a 6.61% test positivity rate; hospitalizations increased by 33 patients (1,183 year-to-date); and there were 78 new deaths (5,224 year-to-date).