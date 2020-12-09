Absentee Ballot Box Now a Santa’s Mailbox

Wilton’s Police Department, Department of Social Services and Santa have teamed up this holiday season and transformed the former absentee ballot box into a local Santa’s Mailbox. Now through Wednesday, Dec. 23, Wilton children can deposit letters to Santa into the box–located in front of the Wilton Police Department (238 Danbury Rd.)–and a few lucky children may receive a personal response from Santa.

Letters should include a return address. All names and addresses will be kept confidential.

Stephanie Rowe, the Social Services coordinator, is also looking for Santa’s helpers to assist with this fun project. If interested in volunteering, contact Rowe at 203.834.6240 or via email.

Pictured above are Wilton Social Services Director Sarah Heath and Sgt. Anthony Cocco of the Wilton Police Department, getting the ballot box ready for its new role as Santa’s Mailbox.