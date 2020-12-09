Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy Moves Fundraising Auction and Gala Online

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy‘s (OLFCA) Annual Fundraising Gala and Live Auction has moved online. The Wilton Catholic school will host an online fundraising auction from Dec. 11-18 (ending at midnight) featuring gifts to celebrate the winter season.

“The Annual Gala and Live Auction represents our largest fundraising effort of the year. We are embracing the ‘new normal’ by bringing this event online,” noted fundraising chair Clara Taveras. “All the items have been donated by parents, alumni, and members of our larger community. The Online Auction will provide a safe, socially-distanced experience for people to shop or donate to support OLFCA.”

Organizers say that this year’s Auction features gifts to celebrate any winter holiday, as well as selections specific to Christmas. The selections include such items as a Solo Stove kit, sporting gear, COVID-19 survival baskets, and gift baskets featuring items from local merchants. The auction also provides options to support OLFCA or provide a special “thank you” to the OLFCA teachers.

A preview of the items is available now online, with bidding starting on Friday, Dec. 11 and running through midnight on Friday, Dec. 18.

“In these extraordinary times, our teachers and staff have been exceptional. They have worked tirelessly to maintain a safe school environment in accordance with all applicable regulations and safety protocols to provide 5 day a week in-person education,” Principal Stanley Steele said. “I receive calls daily seeking information on enrollment, which just opened for the 2021-2022 school year. As a private school, fundraisers such as this one are a key part of our budgeting process.”