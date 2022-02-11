COVID-19 Update, Feb. 11, 2022: Wilton’s Dramatic Drop in Cases, Steady Rise in Boosters & Vaccines

Health data reported by the CT Department of Public Health on Thursday, Feb. 10 continue to reflect the declining impact of COVID-19 locally and across the state. Wilton’s reported statistics as of Wednesday, Feb. 9 show some of the lowest case numbers in several weeks. In addition, vaccination numbers continue to increase and demonstrate one of the highest rates in Connecticut.

According to the CT Department of Public Health , there were 18 new one-day cases reported for Wilton in the last week ( Feb. 3-9 ). The prior week ( Jan. 27-Feb. 2 ) there were 44 cases .

, there were reported for Wilton in the last week ( ). The prior week ( ) there were . In the first nine days of February, there have been 38 cases reported. The total number of cases recorded in January was 663 , which represents 26.5% of all the COVID cases in Wilton since the start of the pandemic.

reported. The , which represents since the start of the pandemic. The two-week test positivity rate is now at 5.40% , the lowest it’s been since Dec. 21, 2021.

, the lowest it’s been since Dec. 21, 2021. Wilton’s 14-day rolling average daily case number dropped from 56.21 to 22.25 cases per 100,000 , just one day after the most recent low of 21.08. That’s the lowest it’s been since Dec. 17, 2021, almost two months ago when the Omicron wave started.

, just one day after the most recent low of 21.08. That’s the lowest it’s been since Dec. 17, 2021, almost two months ago when the Omicron wave started. There are two new deaths to report, bringing the total number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Wilton at 55.

Wilton Schools

Superintendent Kevin Smith has shifted back to weekly updates. On Thursday, Feb. 10, he reported that there have been only 10 new COVID cases in the district over seven days of reporting. This is a sharp decline from January rates.

Smith said those new cases were distributed over three schools: Wilton High School (3), Cider Mill (3), and Miller-Driscoll (4).

In all, according to the district’s COVID-19 daily tracker, there are nine students currently confirmed positive and in isolation; and one student and one teacher in quarantine after close contact.

Vaccination Rates

With the state now reporting boosters, Wilton gets an even clearer picture of how residents are covered by vaccinations.

Overall, almost 95% of all Wilton residents have received the first dose of the vaccine; 85% have received the second COVID vaccine; and just over half (50.44%) have completed the three-shot series.

Looking at the eligible population (people over age 5), almost 98% of eligible residents have started the vaccination series; just under 88% have gotten a second shot; and 52% of those eligible have also been boostered.

The state also provides a breakdown by age group, below: