Take 2: Rise Doughnuts Gets GOOD News with 2nd Visit to Village District Design Committee

As promised last week, the Village District Design Advisory Committee (VDDAC) reconvened for a special meeting Wednesday evening, Feb. 9, to review updated designs for the future Rise Doughnuts location at 28 Center St. in Wilton Center.

Just one week before, the restaurant’s owners, Hugh Mangum and Laura Malone, had also come before the VDDAC. Despite receiving a building permit and pouring the footings for the ADA-accessible ramp required by the town’s Building Department, the duo learned late in the game that the design for the ramp was subject to review by VDDAC — and the members objected to its placement.

That meant revisions for the Rise team, already on a tight schedule and hoping to avoid any delays for opening. Town officials accommodated with Wednesday’s special meeting to see the new designs.

Presenting for the applicants, John Marinelli of Marinelli Architects + Planners walked the committee through a new design for the ADA-accessible ramp, which largely mirrors the alternate placement suggested by VDDAC Chair Rob Sanders during last week’s meeting. Rather than running alongside the south end of the building, effectively creating a wall between the dining patio and the main restaurant, the new ramp will run along the rear and far south edge of the property. This redesign also keeps the access point for the ramp set off from the sidewalk for better pedestrian flow and visual continuity.

1 of 2

Marinelli added that as part of this new design, they also elected to relocate the air conditioning unit for the restaurant behind a fence to provide better screening, another issue flagged by VDDAC last week.

The new design was received with rave reviews from the Committee.

“I am very pleased with what I see here,” said Sanders. “This is great. I hope you understand now the benefit of pulling the ramp back from the public seating area.”

VDDAC Member Kevin Quinlan said the new design, “…really opens up the seating to the building. Looks fabulous. I’m all for it.”

VDDAC Member Sam Gardner said, “Another thumbs up from me.”

And VDDAC Member Laura Noble Perese added, “Wilton is lucky to have you all and we completely trust your aesthetics.”

However, Mangum and Malone made it clear that the addition of this ramp would not be financially feasible prior to the restaurant’s opening. Furthermore, an earlier suggestion to explore the option of a temporary ramp proved fruitless, due to supply chain issues and construction complications in such a tight space.

“We’re out a lot of funds for the footings we already poured, based on miscommunication,” said Mangum. “That’s not finger-pointing, but we need a path forward.” He previewed that they will be requesting a temporary certificate of occupancy to allow Rise Doughnuts to open and begin operations, with a promise that the ramp would be built at a later date.

Town Planner Michael Wrinn clarified that decisions about a certificate of occupancy, temporary or otherwise, had nothing to do with VDDAC. Instead, those calls would be made by the Building Department, while the VDDAC could only to give feedback on the design itself.

After a brief discussion of railing options, Sanders concluded the discussion by addressing Mangum and Malone directly.

“You have your approval from us. We’re sorry for the loss of the week and the confusion but we’re so happy that you’re coming here.”

With the Rise Doughnuts matter resolved, the Committee grappled with ways the town can avoid similar miscommunication with incoming business owners in the future.

Perese kicked off the discussion by calling for a one-sheet checklist of town committees and agencies that applicants need to consult prior to beginning construction. Referring to Mangum and Malone, she said, “The biggest thing I heard them say is the fact that they were not told they were part of the Village District — they were not told that the VDDAC existed before they were given a building permit.”

She noted that the current VDDAC functions differently than the past iteration of the Committee. “Historically the VDDAC has not been functioning and the group of people who were part of it were not available. But what we have now is a Committee that is very eager to help Planning & Zoning as best we can.”

“There is such a checklist,” said Sanders. “But we haven’t made it onto it. The Building Department does have a sign-off list that goes department by department. I know this has come up with the Historic District Commission also.”

Wrinn replied, “Message heard; I will double-check every document we have that relates to a permit going through that track.”

[Editor’s note: following the meeting, Wrinn responded to a question from GOOD Morning Wilton to clarify how much authority the VDDAC has. As an advisory committee to the Planning & Zoning Commission, it can give feedback to applicants and make recommendations to the Planning & Zoning Commission. But does it have ‘veto power’ to stop a project? “It’s an advisory group. The [P&Z] Commission has to take due consideration, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they have to agree with everything that [the VDDAC members] say,” Wrinn explained. He added that ultimately, both groups are working toward the same goal — the best possible outcome for projects that move forward in town.]

As a final item on Wednesday, the Committee reviewed preliminary sketches for new windows and signage for a Press Burger location planned for 5 River Rd. within Kimco’s Wilton River Park Shopping Center. The Committee members agreed that the applicants would not be required to submit a full application for the changes to the windows being proposed, as they constitute a minor modification to the existing site. But they held off on a decision about signage until more detailed plans are submitted.

The next meeting of the Village District Design Advisory Committee is scheduled for Thursday, March 3, 2022.