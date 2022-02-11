Ambler Farm is Hiring: Part-Time Bookkeeper and Summer Camp Senior Counselor 2022

Ambler Farm is hiring! There are two job listings posted on GOOD Morning Wilton‘s Classified Listings — one for a part-time experienced Bookkeeper to assist in managing the farm’s day-to-day accounting and finance requirements and another for summer camp counselors.

Bookkeeper Job Description: Friends of Ambler Farm Inc., a nonprofit organization located in Wilton, CT seeks a part-time experienced Bookkeeper to assist in managing our day-to-day accounting and finance requirements, maintaining the farm’s accounting records, preparing financial statements for the Board of Directors on a periodic basis, and working with outside auditors and tax professionals to comply with annual reporting requirements. This individual must be able to maintain proper accounting records and files for all transactions. An ideal candidate for this position is a skilled multi-tasker, who is reliable and is committed to consistently meeting deadlines. Part-Time, full-year (hours may vary by the season)

Summer Camp Senior Counselor Job Description: Friends of Ambler Farm Inc., a nonprofit organization located in Wilton, CT is looking for energetic counselors to help create an exciting and life-changing summer experience for our campers. Our Summer Camp Counselors engage campers in songs, games, and activities that will harbor a strong connection to the land, the animals, and the community. Counselors will prepare and lead activities revolving on all the important facets of farm life, including cooking, gardening, woodworking, crafting, and natural exploration. Campers and Counselors will form a strong relationship by interacting with our resident goats, sheep, pigs, rabbits, ducks, chickens, geese, and turkeys. We are looking for Senior Counselors to join our “Farmily.”

More details including how to contact the appropriate person at Ambler Farm, can be found on the Job Listings page.