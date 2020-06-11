COVID-19 Update, June 10: Case Numbers

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice and CT Gov. Ned Lamont provided daily updates on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, for Wednesday, June 10.

Vanderslice said that several items of information were shared with municipal leaders on a call Wednesday with the governor’s staff:

The CT Department of Labor (DOL) continues to be delayed in processing claims. Phone calls and emails continue to remain unanswered. This week, 20 newly trained employees have been added to the call center. Another 20 newly trained employees will be added in two weeks. In a month, CT DOL expects to set up a 60-person service center for phone inquiries and emails.

(DOL) continues to be delayed in processing claims. Phone calls and emails continue to remain unanswered. This week, 20 newly trained employees have been added to the call center. Another 20 newly trained employees will be added in two weeks. In a month, CT DOL expects to set up a 60-person service center for phone inquiries and emails. According to Betsy Bye , Commissioner of Early Childhood Services , the current childcare supply is down 85% versus the pre-Coronavirus supply.

, Commissioner of , the current childcare supply is down 85% versus the pre-Coronavirus supply. A comprehensive executive order for Phase 2 should be released by Monday, June 15. According to Vanderslice, “This delayed release provides only one day in between the release of the order and the start of Phase 2.”

By the Numbers (June 10)

The CT Data Center reported the following for Wilton as of June 9:

Total Wilton cases: 206 (no change from June 8) Confirmed: 179 Probable: 27

Total Wilton tests: Residents tested: 992 (+4 since June 8) Tests performed: 1,248 (+8 since June 8) Negative test results: 1,021 (+8 since June 8) Positive test results: 227 (no change since June 8)

Total Wilton deaths: 40 (no change since June 8) Laboratory-confirmed: 19 Probable deaths: 21



CT DPH reported the following for Fairfield County as of June 9:

Total Fairfield County Cases: 16,134 (+26 since June 8) Confirmed: 15,519 Probable: 615

Total Fairfield County Deaths: 1,321 (+2 since June 8) Confirmed: 1,029 Probable: 292

Total Current Fairfield County Hospitalized patients: 92 (-19 since June 8)

CT DPH reported the following for statewide as of June 9:

Total CT cases: 44,347 (+168 since June 8) Confirmed: 42,448 Probable: 1,899

Total CT deaths: 4,120 (+23 since June 8) Confirmed: 3,283 Probable: 837

Total Current State hospitalized patients: 270 (-23 since June 8)

Total tests performed in CT: 315,014 (+5,360)

It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected.