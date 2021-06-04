COVID-19 Update, June 4, 2021: No New Wilton Cases Over Past Week, CT Numbers Plummet–Including No New COVID Deaths

The most recent COVID-19 update brought GOOD news, showing case numbers have plummetted both locally and statewide. Not only have there been zero new cases reported over the last week in Wilton, but public health officials reported Thursday that there were no new one-day deaths linked to the coronavirus in Connecticut — the first time the state hit that mark since Sept. 15, 2020.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut dropped below 100 this past week as well, to the current number of 89 people.

And for the first time since the fall, no Connecticut town is considered as a red-alert community. This is the third week in a row that Wilton is a “grey” town, with a two-week average number of cases at less than five cases per 100,000 people (or less than five cases total over two weeks).

As of Wednesday, June 2, Wilton’s vaccination rates have increased as well:

71.8% of town residents have had at least one vaccine dose

60.1% of Wilton residents have been fully vaccinated

Broken out by age:

15-44 years: 85.34% have had at least one dose; 67.44% are fully vaccinated

45-64 years: 82% have had at least one dose; 74.41% are fully vaccinated

65-plus years: 100% are fully vaccinated

Statewide vaccine data is just as encouraging. As of Thursday, June 3, CT residents who have received at least one dose by age group includes: