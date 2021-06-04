WHS Sports Update, June 4, 2021: Baseball & Boys Lacrosse Advance in States; Girls Swim and Dive Collect for Food Pantry

Boys Lacrosse

Pictured above, Warrior goalie Colin Lenskold made a great save with help from defensive midfielder Christian Theoharides in Wilton‘s (5) 13-11 win against Fairfield Warde (21) on Wednesday, June 2 in the Class L state championship opening round. Wilton faces Cheshire (4) away on Saturday, June 5 at 5 p.m. for the quarterfinals.

Baseball

Wilton (20) defeated Woodstock (4) on Wednesday, June 2, 4-1. The Warriors take on Avon (12) at Buckingham Fields on Saturday, June 5 at 11:30 a.m.

Boys Tennis

After fifth-seed Wilton toppled number-one seeded Daniel Hand on Wednesday, June 2, 4-3, the boys faced Darien (2) in the finals on Thursday, June 3. Sadly, the title was not the Warriors’ to win, as the Blue Wave took the championship, 4-2.

Girls Lacrosse

In the quarterfinals, Wilton (9) takes on first-seed undefeated New Canaan, away on Friday, June 4, at 5 p.m.

Golf

Boys: Div. II Championships on Monday, June 7, at 8 a.m. at Timberlin Golf Club

Girls: Div. I Championships on Wednesday, June 9, at 8:30 a.m. at Grassy Hill

WHS Girls Varsity Swim and Dive Collect for Wilton Food Pantry

On Friday, May 14, the Wilton High School girls varsity swim and dive team celebrated its successful meet season with an outside event at the Wilton YMCA. The athletes continued the tradition of combining their celebration with an opportunity to give back to their local community by collecting items for the Wilton Food Pantry.

This effort yielded over 100 household items for the Wilton Food Pantry and will help support the wider Wilton community during difficult times.