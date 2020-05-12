COVID-19 Update May 11: State & Wilton Prepare for “On Track” May 20 Reopen, Even as State Passes 3,000 Deaths

At his daily briefing on Monday, May 11, Gov. Ned Lamont reported on the positive trends in the case data for COVID-19 across Connecticut. He was encouraged looking ahead to May 20, the target date for his Phase 1 plan to reopen some non-essential businesses, including restaurants, hair salons and barbers, retailers, and malls.

“In terms of the metrics that we had in mind thinking about our May 20 beginning to reopen date, we’re on track,” Lamont said.

But Monday also brought one more macabre data point–CT’s death toll passed 3,000.

In Wilton, the weekend’s re-opening of the town’s tennis courts went relatively smoothly, according to First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice. She wrote in her update that 15 families played tennis, despite the cold weather, and that the town is hoping to open additional recreational options, including the high school track, perhaps as early as the end of this week.

Reopening for businesses in town may be more complicated. “Today we heard from small businesses struggling to understand the rules issued in advance of a May 20 reopening,” Vanderslice reported, adding that further guidance is coming for those businesses this Friday, May 15, from the Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD).

The town is working to help, and will be putting more information on the town’s website.

Masks: How to Get Some, Please Use Them–They’re Mandatory

Vanderslice said that small businesses are able to request free masks from the State online. Masks requested from the state will be provided to the Wilton Police Department to be distributed.

Residents who need a cloth mask can reach out to the volunteers with Warrior Helpers, who are distributing masks made by Wilton volunteers. Vanderslice said that anyone who requires a surgical mask can email Social Services Director Sarah Heath or Wilton Police Lt. Dave Hartman.

Vanderslice is trying to reiterate just how critical it is for all residents to wear masks and continue social distancing to maintain 6 feet of distance, and said she has heard from a number of residents with concerns about fellow residents who aren’t following those rules.

She said that municipal leaders around the state are urging CT officials “to do more to strengthen the messaging that face coverings are required when one can’t maintain 6 feet of distance unless a medical condition prevents one from wearing a mask,” and that the Town of Wilton is working on its own publicity campaign.

By the Numbers (May 11)

Total Wilton cases (as of May 10): 180 (+0 )

Total Wilton fatalities (as of May 10): 35 (+0)

New one-day positive cases in CT residents: 211 May 10: 570 May 9: 573 May 8: 627 May 7: 789

Total CT cases: 33,765

COVID-19 tests reported: 132,508 (+2,316) May 10: 130,192 (+6,623) May 9: 123,569 (+3,028) May 8: 120,541 (+4,367) May 7: 116,174 (+4,727)

Total People currently hospitalized: 1,212 (-30) May 10: 1,242 (-59) May 9: 1,301 (-35) May 8: 1,336 (-49) May 7: 1,385 (-60) May 6: 1,445 (-55) May 5: 1,500 (+36) May 4: 1,464 (-24) May 3: 1,488 (-63) May 2: 1,551 (-41) May 1: 1,592 (-58) April 30: 1,650 (-41) April 29: 1,691 (-41) April 28: 1,732 (-26) April 27: 1,758 (-8) April 26: 1,766 (-44) April 25: 1,810 (-67) April 24: 1,877 (-70) April 23: 1,947 (-25)

Total Fairfield County Hospitalizations: 384 (-19) May 10: 403 (-21) May 9: 424 (-15) May 8: 439 (-30) May 7: 469 (-20) May 6: 489 (-30) May 5: 519 (+12) May 4: 507 (-7) May 3: 514 (-11) May 2: 525 (-12) May 1: 537 (-28) April 30: 565 (-26) April 29: 591 (-29) April 28: 620 (-7) April 27: 627 (-8) April 26: 635 (-14) April 25: 649 (-45) April 24: 694 (-36) April 23: 730 (-19)

Total Fairfield County cases: 13,312 (+76) May 10: 13,236 (+206) May 9: 13,030 (+151) May 8: 12,879 (+200) May 7: 12,679 (+224)

Total CT fatalities due to complications from COVID-19: 3,008 (+41) May 10: 2,967 (+35) May 9: 2,932 (+58) May 8: 2,874 (+77) May 7: 2,797 (+79)

Total Fairfield County Deaths: 1,034 (+10) May 10: 1,024 (+7) May 9: 1,017 (+11) May 8: 1,006 (+29) May 7: 977 (+25)



It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected. Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.

CT Department of Public Health Distributes First Allotment of Remdesivir to Acute Care Hospitals Across CT

Over the weekend, the CT Department of Public Health distributed the state’s first allotment of remdesivir to acute care hospitals. The medication, produced by Gilead Sciences Inc., has shown promise in helping patients infected with COVID-19. It was recently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients who have severe symptoms of COVID-19.

So far, the state has received 30 cases of 40 doses each, for a total of 1,200 doses. The Lamont administration is coordinating with Connecticut’s Congressional delegation and the Connecticut Hospital Association to secure more doses for the state. Gilead has committed to supply approximately 607,000 vials of remdesivir over the next six weeks in the United States. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is allocating those supplies to the states.