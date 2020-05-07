Rte. 7/WHS Tennis Courts to Re-Open Saturday on Limited Basis

The Town of Wilton will be re-opening the Wilton High School/Rte. 7 tennis courts on a limited basis, effective Saturday, May 9, subject to social distancing requirements and USTA guidelines for safe play.

With the limited re-opening, the following protocols are being implemented:

Select courts will be open for singles (family only) play and by reservation only, 7 days a week from 9:30 a.m.–4:45 p.m.

Courts will be available to Wilton residents only during this phase of re-opening; guests will not be allowed.

Court use will be by reservation only, no walk-ups. Reservations must be made online through e-Trak on the Wilton Parks and Recreation website. Court reservations will be for one-hour time periods with a 15-minute break between reservations. Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance. Email Kregg Zulkeski with questions about online registration.

The Town has released a detailed Phase 1 Protocol document for this limited tennis court re-opening (scroll through PDF, below). Access to courts will be rolled out in phases, each with a specific and distinct protocol. Officials say the cooperation of those using the facilities is important to keep the community safe and to lay the groundwork for continued facility openings.

https://www.wiltonct.org/sites/wiltonct/files/news/final_tennis_court_rules.pdf

For more information, please contact Steve Pierce, the director of Wilton Parks and Recreation, at 203.834.6234 or via email.

Summary of Phase 1 Protocol

Prior to playing, please read all of the information here, which will also be available for review at the tennis courts.

Tennis court use during Phase 1 is restricted to Wilton residents only. No guests allowed.

Court use is by reservation ONLY, no walk-ups. Reservations must be made online through the Wilton Parks & Recreation website. Email Kregg Zulkeski if unable to access the Parks & Recreation website. Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance. Court reservations are for one hour. There will be a 15-minute interval between each available court time. Please arrive and leave courts promptly.

Play is limited only to Wilton residents and only to the following formats: Singles, family only. Children under 12 may play with a parent on the court; no non-playing

children are allowed on the court.

Address any questions or concerns to the on-site court monitor.

Noncompliance with the rules will result in removal from the court and the loss

of the ability to sign up for additional court time.

Additional Safety Measures

Preparing to Play

Players should bring a new can of balls.

bottles. Players should not share equipment such as racquets, tennis balls, grips, hats, and towels. Players must bring their own water. The water fountain will not be available for

use.

use. No food of any kind should be consumed on/around courts.

If you need to sneeze or cough do so into a tissue or upper sleeve.

vehicles. Do not touch court gates, fences, etc.

When Playing

Keep social distance from others on the court–at least six feet apart.

Nets, fences, and net posts should not be touched.

Use a racquet/foot to pick up balls. Avoid using hands to pick up balls.

throughout the entire court time. If a ball from another court comes to you, send it back with a kick or your

racquet.

After Playing

After play is over, take all personal items, balls, and trash away with you.

Please leave courts promptly.

No socializing outside the courts.

Wash hands or use hand sanitizer after play.

The tennis courts will be closed and locked every day at 4:45 p.m., at which time the courts are considered closed and all municipal rules governing closed facilities during this pandemic take effect.