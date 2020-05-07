Rte. 7/WHS Tennis Courts to Re-Open Saturday on Limited Basis

By
Heather Borden Herve, GMW Editor
-

The Town of Wilton will be re-opening the Wilton High School/Rte. 7 tennis courts on a limited basis, effective Saturday, May 9, subject to social distancing requirements and USTA guidelines for safe play.

With the limited re-opening, the following protocols are being implemented:

  • Select courts will be open for singles (family only) play and by reservation only, 7 days a week from 9:30 a.m.–4:45 p.m.
  • Courts will be available to Wilton residents only during this phase of re-opening; guests will not be allowed.
  • Court use will be by reservation only, no walk-ups. Reservations must be made online through e-Trak on the Wilton Parks and Recreation website. Court reservations will be for one-hour time periods with a 15-minute break between reservations. Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance.  Email Kregg Zulkeski with questions about online registration.

The Town has released a detailed Phase 1 Protocol document for this limited tennis court re-opening (scroll through PDF, below). Access to courts will be rolled out in phases, each with a specific and distinct protocol. Officials say the cooperation of those using the facilities is important to keep the community safe and to lay the groundwork for continued facility openings.

https://www.wiltonct.org/sites/wiltonct/files/news/final_tennis_court_rules.pdf

For more information, please contact Steve Pierce, the director of Wilton Parks and Recreation, at 203.834.6234 or via email.

Summary of Phase 1 Protocol

  • Prior to playing, please read all of the information here, which will also be available for review at the tennis courts.
  • Tennis court use during Phase 1 is restricted to Wilton residents only. No guests allowed.
  • Do not play if you have:
    • Any symptoms of the Coronavirus (mild to severe respiratory illness with
      fever, cough, and difficulty breathing or other symptoms identified by the
      CDC).
    • Been in contact with someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days.
    • Not been compliant with social distancing requirements in the past 14
      days.
    • Are a vulnerable individual. A vulnerable individual is an elderly individual
      and/or an individual with serious underlying health conditions.
  • Court use is by reservation ONLY, no walk-ups.
    • Reservations must be made online through the Wilton Parks & Recreation website. Email Kregg Zulkeski if unable to access the Parks & Recreation website.
    • Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance.
    • Court reservations are for one hour. There will be a 15-minute interval between each available court time. Please arrive and leave courts promptly.
  • Play is limited only to Wilton residents and only to the following formats:
    • Singles, family only.
    • Children under 12 may play with a parent on the court; no non-playing
      children are allowed on the court.
  • Address any questions or concerns to the on-site court monitor.
  • Noncompliance with the rules will result in removal from the court and the loss
    of the ability to sign up for additional court time.

Additional Safety Measures

Preparing to Play

  • Players should bring a new can of balls.
  • Players should clean and wipe down all equipment, including racquets and water
    bottles. Players should not share equipment such as racquets, tennis balls, grips,
    hats, and towels.
  • Players must bring their own water. The water fountain will not be available for
    use.
  • No food of any kind should be consumed on/around courts.
  • If you need to sneeze or cough do so into a tissue or upper sleeve.
  • Arrive as close to court reservation time as possible and park away from other
    vehicles.
  • Do not touch court gates, fences, etc.

When Playing

  • Keep social distance from others on the court–at least six feet apart.
  • Nets, fences, and net posts should not be touched.
  • Use a racquet/foot to pick up balls. Avoid using hands to pick up balls.
  • No changing sides of the court–players must remain on the same side as started
    throughout the entire court time.
  • If a ball from another court comes to you, send it back with a kick or your
    racquet.

After Playing

  • After play is over, take all personal items, balls, and trash away with you.
  • Please leave courts promptly.
  • No socializing outside the courts.
  • Wash hands or use hand sanitizer after play.

The tennis courts will be closed and locked every day at 4:45 p.m., at which time the courts are considered closed and all municipal rules governing closed facilities during this pandemic take effect.

