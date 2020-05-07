Wilton COVID-19 Update May 7: Reopening Guidance ‘Coming Soon’

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice got assurances from Gov. Ned Lamont and his staff Wednesday that guidance for small businesses to start reopening is coming soon. She provided the information in her nightly update on Wilton’s COVID-19 response.

“On a call today with the Governor and his staff, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman shared that guidance for Phase 1 businesses, allowed to open on May 20, will be available Friday, [May 8]. [The] DECD’s hope is that two weeks will be sufficient time for these businesses to obtain necessary personal protective equipment and disinfectants and to install the necessary physical barriers,” she wrote, adding that she will share any website links provided by the DECD in her update Friday.

Vanderslice noted that Lehman emphasized how officials are being “very cautious” with this opening–and he “shared that Phase 2 has not yet been established.”

She provided the link for small business owners to respond to DECD’s small business reopening survey.

There is also a survey available for workers to provide feedback about reopening.

Other topics in Vanderslice’s update included:

Higher Learning Phased-In Reopening: “In a press conference today, the Governor and the co-chairs of Reopen Higher Education discussed their recommendations for a phased-in reopening of CT based colleges, universities and boarding schools. As is expected with all businesses, part of the plan includes making physical adjustments to ensure six feet of separation in all spaces.”

Elderly and Disabled Homeowner Tax Relief Program: “A reminder that a fillable application for Wilton’s Elderly and Disabled Homeowner Tax Relief Program is available online. The May 16 application deadline has been extended to July 15, but residents are encouraged to not wait until the last minute. More information about the plan is available online.

Blood Plasma Donation Program: “For those who may have had the virus and recovered, Norwalk and Danbury Hospitals have each set up a blood plasma donation program to allow for this life-saving treatment. As a friend wrote to me after having been in the hospital, ‘This virus is a monster’ and expressed their desire, when able, to give blood ‘as many times as allowed.’ Information is available on the Western Connecticut Health Network website.”

COVID-19 Case Numbers/Data: “[Wednesday], CT DPH reported 30,995 or 347 new laboratory-confirmed statewide cases, 12,455 in Fairfield County and 164 in Wilton. This continues the decline in cases seen [Tuesday]. 305 cases have not yet been assigned to a municipality. Statewide, deaths rose by 85 to 2,718 with 952 in Fairfield County.

“Statewide hospitalizations decreased by 55 patients to 1,445 and Fairfield County hospitalizations decreased by 30 to 489. The State’s benchmark of a 14-day decline is now a 14-day rolling average decline, so [Tuesday]’s increase in hospitalizations didn’t restart the count. ”