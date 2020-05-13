COVID-19 Update May 12: Facilitating Outside Dining in Wilton, Supplying PPE & Case Numbers

Editor’s Note: this combines news from updates provided by both Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice and Gov. Ned Lamont.

Executive Summary: Wilton’s case numbers increase by 12, the town lays down plans for restaurants to reopen, and the state gets tons of PPE–including face masks–but will any be given to Wilton?

Tuesday, May 12, Gov. Lamont issued an executive order that expedites and facilitates zoning and other changes to allow for outside dining at restaurants. Vanderslice reported that in anticipation of the restaurant sector being able to reopen for sit-down customers (with outside dining only), Wilton’s Director of Land Use and Planning, Michael Wrinn, is already working with several Wilton restaurants.

The first selectwoman encouraged Wilton restaurant owners and commercial landlords with restaurant tenants to contact Wrinn via email.

The governor’s executive order also put into effect other new measures:

Created an expedited approval process for restaurants and other establishments that serve food to get fast-tracked permission to create or expand outdoor dining areas

Allows other businesses such as retail stores to get fast-tracked permission to sell goods on the sidewalk or in other outdoor areas, including shared spaces or spaces provided by municipalities

Allows restaurants and other businesses who already have liquor permits to serve alcohol only with food without applying for a separate patio or extension of use permit

Allows private clubs to sell alcohol only to their members for delivery or pickup

Additional PPE

Lamont announced Tuesday that over the last several days, the State of Connecticut received its single largest shipment of personal protective equipment to date since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The equipment, which came from suppliers in China, was delivered to the state’s commodities warehouse in New Britain. It includes:

6 million surgical masks

500,000 protective masks

100,000 surgical gowns

100,000 temporal thermometers

The PPE is in the process of being sorted and then will be delivered to frontline workers, including first responders, hospital staff, long-term care facility staff, direct care providers, and other people on the front lines.

The state’s supply of PPE has been managed in a coordinated effort by the state’s unified command structure, which includes several state agencies, and its distribution has been handled by the Connecticut National Guard. As of May 11, the state has delivered 15,186,349 pieces of PPE to those in need, including:

5,852,086 surgical masks

956,211 KN95 masks

326,656 N95 masks

448,435 face shields

40,587 surgical gowns

51,248 Tyvek coveralls

7,511,126 non-sterile gloves

Vanderslice said that town officials are waiting to see if and how much PPE Wilton may receive from the State’s supply. An adequate supply of PPE is one of the required benchmarks for a Phase 1 reopening; Vanderslice noted that what’s considered ‘adequate’ by the Lamont administration is a 60-day supply.

The first selectwoman also reiterated how important it is for residents to continue wearing face masks, for protecting themselves and others.

“Unless you have a health condition that prevents wearing a face covering, comply with the Governor’s executive order and wear a face covering while in public, whether outside or in a retail outlet and when you can can’t maintain six feet distance from any other individual.

“While out running or walking, if you aren’t wearing a face covering, maintain at least six feet of distance from others running or walking on the same road, sidewalk or trail.”

By the Numbers (May 12)

Total Wilton cases (as of May 10): 192 (+12 )

Total Wilton fatalities (as of May 10): 36 (+1)

New one-day positive cases in CT residents: 568 May 11: 211 May 10: 570 May 9: 573 May 8: 627

Total CT cases: 34,333

COVID-19 tests reported: 138,424 (+5,916) May 11: 132,508 (+2,316) May 10: 130,192 (+6,623) May 9: 123,569 (+3,028) May 8: 120,541 (+4,367) May 7: 116,174 (+4,727)

Total People currently hospitalized: 1,189 (-23) May 11: 1,212 (-30) May 10: 1,242 (-59) May 9: 1,301 (-35) May 8: 1,336 (-49) May 7: 1,385 (-60) May 6: 1,445 (-55) May 5: 1,500 (+36) May 4: 1,464 (-24) May 3: 1,488 (-63) May 2: 1,551 (-41) May 1: 1,592 (-58) April 30: 1,650 (-41) April 29: 1,691 (-41) April 28: 1,732 (-26) April 27: 1,758 (-8) April 26: 1,766 (-44) April 25: 1,810 (-67) April 24: 1,877 (-70) April 23: 1,947 (-25)

Total Fairfield County Hospitalizations: 378 (-6) May 11: 384 (-19) May 10: 403 (-21) May 9: 424 (-15) May 8: 439 (-30) May 7: 469 (-20) May 6: 489 (-30) May 5: 519 (+12) May 4: 507 (-7) May 3: 514 (-11) May 2: 525 (-12) May 1: 537 (-28) April 30: 565 (-26) April 29: 591 (-29) April 28: 620 (-7) April 27: 627 (-8) April 26: 635 (-14) April 25: 649 (-45) April 24: 694 (-36) April 23: 730 (-19)

Total Fairfield County cases: 13,488 (+176) May 11: 13,312 (+76) May 10: 13,236 (+206) May 9: 13,030 (+151) May 8: 12,879 (+200) May 7: 12,679 (+224)

Total CT fatalities due to complications from COVID-19: 3,041 (+33) May 11: 3,008 (+41) May 10: 2,967 (+35) May 9: 2,932 (+58) May 8: 2,874 (+77)

Total Fairfield County Deaths: 1,046 (+12) May 11: 1,034 (+10) May 10: 1,024 (+7) May 9: 1,017 (+11) May 8: 1,006 (+29) May 7: 977 (+25)

