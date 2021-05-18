COVID-19 Update, May 18: Gov. Lamont Clarifies Updated Mask Protocols; School Case Numbers Almost at Zero

Gov. Ned Lamont clarified the state’s new set of COVID-19 safety protocols regarding the use of face masks that will be implemented in Connecticut beginning Wednesday, May 19, 2021, as a result of the updated recommendations released late last week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new order will include:

Outdoors

Masks not required

Indoors

Vaccinated not required to wear masks

Unvaccinated must continue to wear masks

Businesses, state and local government offices and events may choose to require universal masking

Masks will still be required in certain settings such as healthcare facilities, facilities housing vulnerable populations, public and private transit, correctional facilities, schools, and childcare

In addition to the revised order, the Connecticut Department of Public Health on May 19 will issue revised recommendations and considerations for masks in businesses, large gatherings and events, and other settings, as well as more detailed descriptions of the settings where masks will continue to be required.

As was previously announced, all of the other COVID-19 sector rules for businesses that had been implemented in Connecticut will also be lifted on May 19.

“Connecticut is one of the most vaccinated states in the nation, and I couldn’t be more proud of the people of our state who have made the commonsense decision to be vaccinated, as well as all of our healthcare workers who have done an incredible job rolling the vaccine out as quickly as possible,” Lamont said. “If you have not yet been vaccinated, I strongly recommend that you get vaccinated as soon as possible. Dozens of clinics across Connecticut no longer require appointments to receive a vaccination, and it has never been easier to get one.”

Wilton Schools Case Numbers

The Wilton Public School District’s numbers hit a remarkable low on Monday, May 17. As of 3 p.m., the district’s COVID-19 tracker shows only one positive COVID case in the district (at Middlebrook). In addition, there are two students in quarantine because of close contact with a COVID case.

Superintendent Kevin Smith emailed parents and noted that the numbers “give us something to celebrate.”

Smith also reminded families that even though mask restrictions will be lifted beginning on May 19, Lamont has still mandated that masks be required for Connecticut schools through the remainder of the school year. Smith said that “all Wilton Public Schools students and staff will continue to wear masks while at school.”