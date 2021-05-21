COVID-19 Update, May 21: “Residents Deserve Applause” with No New Town Cases, Zero Cases in Schools,

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice is definitely grateful for the most recent news about Wilton’s status as a town in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yeah!” she wrote in her update to residents on Thursday, May 20, telling them that the number of cases in Wilton has dropped low enough that the state no longer color-codes the town on its color-coded community alert map.

In fact, the number of new cases reported in Wilton for the last week is net-zero (after controlling for state reporting adjustments). The total number of cases reported since the start of the pandemic has remained flat at 1,225.

For the first time since October 2020, Wilton has now dipped below the cutoff for “less than five cases per 100,000 people” over the past two weeks (rolling average). It mirrors the same drop almost exactly one year ago.

“Residents should give themselves a big round of applause,” Vanderslice told GOOD Morning Wilton. “It has been a long 15 months, with much sacrifice, but sacrifices residents were collectively ready to make for the health and safety of themselves, their families, and their fellow community members.”

Superintendent Kevin Smith emailed the school district community on Thursday with GOOD news for Wilton Public Schools as well.

“I am pleased to report that as of this afternoon, we have no new COVID-positive cases reported in our district. Today marks the tenth consecutive day without new cases of COVID in our school community,” he wrote.

In fact, there are no current cases at all in the district, and only two students are in quarantine because of close contact with a positive or potentially positive case.

Some COVID Rules and Mitigation Strategies Remain in Effect

Even with the GOOD case news, some mask restrictions remain in place, as part of Gov. Ned Lamont‘s most recent executive order.

The CDC’s new guidance allows fully vaccinated people to go unmasked in certain settings that don’t require masks, but state officials have ruled that COVID mask protocols for schools will remain the same as they have all year.

The governor’s order means that masks will continue to be required in CT schools and childcare settings.

Smith’s message on Thursday reiterated that rule. “All children and adults in our school buildings will be required to wear masks through the remainder of the school year. (Previous medical exclusions continue to be in effect.)” he wrote, adding that how the district will proceed beyond June 30 hasn’t yet been determined.

The district will also maintain other mitigation strategies (social distancing, sneeze guards, plexiglass barriers, and cleaning and handwashing protocols) for the time being. Smith said no decisions about protocols have been made for summer programs or the 2021-2022 school year.

Statewide, the governor signed a new Executive Order 12A (replacing E.O. 12 issued earlier in the week). His new E.O. established that the CT Commissioner of Public Health will provide rules for where mask-wearing is required. The locations include public and private schools, childcare facilities and youth camps, healthcare facilities and hospitals, doctors’ offices, nursing homes and congregate living facilities, prisons, public transportation, and more.

The order also establishes a $100 fine for anyone failing to wear a mask/face covering when required.

The Commissioner of Public Health also issued new guidance for residents on vaccinations, quarantining, social distancing and mask-wearing. The guidance establishes recommendations for businesses and organizations holding events or hosting gatherings–including large indoor and outdoor events.

Wilton’s Vaccination Rates

As of Wednesday, May 19, the CT Department of Public Health issued the following vaccination statistics for the Town of Wilton:

Total population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9%

15-44 years old: 59.5% 45-64 years old: 72.3% 65-plus: 99.8%



Total Population that has received at least the first dose: 68.3%