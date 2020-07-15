COVID-19 Update: No New Wilton Cases, but CT Adds New States to Travel Advisory–and Vanderslice Makes Plea to Residents

In her nightly update to Wilton residents on the town’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice reported that the town recorded no new positive COVID-19 cases for one day–but she reiterated her pleas for good behavior to reduce exposure to the virus.

Case data across Connecticut continues to be promising. In addition to no new Wilton cases, the data for July 14 (as of July 13) showed a statewide net decrease of eight hospitalized patients (and a one-patient net decrease in Fairfield County. There was only one death recorded for the day statewide, and none in Fairfield County.

In an effort to keep numbers on a downward trajectory, on Tuesday Gov. Lamont announced the expansion of the state’s travel advisory to 22 states with the addition of Minnesota, Wisconsin, New Mexico, and Ohio and the removal of Delaware. In addition, Lamont announced that anyone arriving in CT by plane will be asked to complete a document related to their quarantine.

Vanderslice noted that during last week’s call with the governor’s staff, she and other municipal officials around CT pressed for a stronger response by the State, but Lamont “continues to oppose enforcement measures at this time.”

The regional travel advisory between Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York that went into effect last month and directs incoming travelers from states with a significant community spread of COVID-19 to self-quarantine for a 14-day period. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

The list of 22 states meeting this criteria as of Tuesday includes: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Vanderslice urged Wilton residents to continue adhering to all guidelines, and made specific pleas for good behavior:

“If you travel to one of the states identified for quarantine, please quarantine for the full 14 days away from other household members.

“If you have a visitor from one of those same states, have them quarantine away from you and other household members.

“Whether within or outside your home, please maintain six feet of distance from those with whom you don’t reside and wear a face covering, unless you have a medical condition.

“Avoid or minimize participation in higher-risk activities.”

Vanderslice also reminded residents about guidelines that local sports teams need to follow. “Any sports group using the Wilton fields must receive pre-approval of protocols from Wilton’s Health Director. As of noon [Tuesday], the following youth sports groups have received approval:

“WHS Football Boosters

“WHS Soccer Boosters

“Wilton Lacrosse Association

“Wilton Youth Football and Cheerleading

“Wilton Baseball and Softball, including Little League

“Wilton Field Hockey Association

“Wilton Youth Field Hockey”

By the Numbers (July 13)

The CT Department of Public Health report for July 14 (as of 8:30 p.m. July 13) was missing data from the largest testing laboratories due to a transmission problem. Officials noted that conclusions shouldn’t be drawn from the limited data.

CT DPH reported the following for Fairfield County as of July 13:

Total Fairfield County Cases: 16,960 (+6 since July 13) Confirmed: 16,317 Probable: 643

Total Fairfield County Deaths: 1,385 deaths (+0 since July 13) Confirmed: 1,077 Probable: 308

Total Current Fairfield County Hospitalized patients: 22 (-1 since July 13)

CT DPH reported the following for statewide as of July 13:

Total CT cases: 47,530 (+20 since July 13)

Total CT deaths: 4,372 (+1 since July 13)

Total Current State hospitalized patients: in 66 (-8 since July 13)

Total tests performed in CT: 589,778 (+2,447 since July 13)

It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected. Hospitalization data were collected by the Connecticut Hospital Association. Deaths* reported to either OCME or DPH are included in the daily COVID-19 update.

Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.