Wilton Closes All Town-Owned Basketball Courts After Players Fail to Follow Rules

The Town of Wilton is serious about its COVID-19 social distancing rules. After some people failed to follow rules set by officials for playing basketball on town courts, the Wilton Health Department has closed all town-owned and operated basketball facilities and courts “effective immediately and until further notice.”

According to a press release issued by Wilton’s Parks and Recreation Department, “the courts are being closed due to failure to follow the rules laid out in the Reopen CT Sector Rules for [the] June 17 reopening. This includes exceeding the maximum number of people allowed on basketball courts and little-to-no social distancing and minimal wearing of masks among players and spectators.”

The release also noted that the Parks and Rec department is currently conducting a “detailed review” of all sports programs and camps currently operating in Wilton. Based on the review, officials will determine if programs will be allowed to remain open or reopen, or if any will be closed.

Earlier this week, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice told GOOD Morning Wilton that she attributed recent COVID-positive case increases to younger individuals involved with sports programs or who have traveled to states on CT’s travel advisory list. She declined to specify which particular sports program she was referring to.

But she did caution that any spike would make Wilton’s Emergency Operations Committee teams consider closing fields and facilities if necessary.

“When we see these spikes, when these things are happening, the health director has to make a decision. So he’s watching this very closely, to determine if and what’s steps may have to occur,” she said, adding, “The fields obviously are a potential consequence.”

GMW asked her today whether the basketball courts are tied to the recent case uptick.

“I cannot say the increase is related to the courts, I don’t have any of that information. But with up to 20 people a night at any one time on those courts, it is certainly a gathering of people that we’ve been concerned about. Basketball requires close contact, there’s a lot of transmission that can occur, and many of us were concerned about the number of people on those courts every night,” Vanderslice said.