COVID-19 Update Nov. 23: Youth Case Numbers Dip Slightly, New Sports/Gym Rules In Effect, Holiday Travel Advice

Wilton’s four known new cases reported by the Department of Public Health on Friday, Nov. 20, ranged from ages 20 to 68.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice‘s update on Friday evening shared a bit of GOOD news: “Since Monday, there has been a noticeable reduction in the share of school-aged positive cases, which is good news for our shared goal of maintaining safe in-person learning.”

% of Cases % of Cases Age Range 11/17-11/19 11/10 to 11/16 0-10 8.0% 9.5% 11–20 20.0% 26.2% 21-30 28.0% 7.1% 31-40 0.0% 11.9% 41-50 20.0% 16.7% 51-60 12.0% 14.3% 61-70 12.0% 9.5% 71-80 0.0% 2.4% 81+ 0.0% 2.4%

Wilton is now at a total of 421 cases since the start of the pandemic.

is now at a total of cases since the start of the pandemic. Statewide : On Friday, DPH reported 2,088 new cases , with a test positivity rate of 6.63% . The day’s tally pushed the state over the 100,000 mark, hitting 101,469 total cases so far.

: On Friday, DPH reported , with a test positivity rate of The day’s tally pushed the state over the 100,000 mark, hitting total cases so far. Fairfield County : 581 new cases. 33,648 cases YTD.

: cases YTD. Hospitalized Patients : Statewide , 848 with an 8- net patient increase . Fairfield County , 238, with a 10 -net patient decrease.

: , with an net patient . , with a -net patient Deaths: Statewide, 4,828 with 23 new deaths. Fairfield County, 1,471, with 5 new deaths. Wilton, 43, with no new deaths.

Vanderslice also noted, “Friday, the Governor issued Executive Order 9M, which among others, authorizes the Commissioner of the Department of Economic Development to issue new rules to ensure safe sports. The Commissioner subsequently issued new sector rules for team sports, gyms, and fitness centers.” The rules are effective on Monday, Nov. 23., and include:

All team sporting activities, except collegiate and professional, are prohibited until Jan. 19, 2021 .

. All team scrimmages, competitions, camps, clinics, and tournaments including all interscholastic, “pick-up” games, and other informal athletic activities are prohibited.

“Team” is defined as a group of more than four people jointly engaged in an organized or recreational athletic activity on a court, field, etc.

Teams are not allowed to breakdown into groups of 4 to practice or compete. For example, a team of 20 can’t break into 5 times of 4 and practice or compete at the same time.

Masks are now required in all gyms and fitness centers with no exceptions.

Fitness, yoga, dance, martial arts classes, and others have been reduced to 25% percent capacity.

Travel Advice

The CDC issued the following advice encouraging Americans not to travel over Thanksgiving:

“If you are considering traveling for Thanksgiving, here are some important questions to ask yourself and your loved ones beforehand. These questions can help you decide what is best for you and your family.

“Are you, someone in your household, or someone you will be visiting at increased risk for getting very sick from COVID-19?

“Are cases high or increasing in your community or your destination? Check CDC’s COVID Data Tracker for the latest number of cases.

“Are hospitals in your community or your destination overwhelmed with patients who have COVID-19? To find out, check state and local public health department websites.

Does your home or destination have requirements or restrictions for travelers? Check state and local requirements before you travel.

During the 14 days before your travel, have you or those you are visiting had close contact with people they don’t live with?

“Do your plans include traveling by bus, train, or air which might make staying six feet apart difficult?

“Are you traveling with people who don’t live with you?

“If the answer to any of these questions is “yes,” you should consider making other plans, such as hosting a virtual gathering or delaying your travel.