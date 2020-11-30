COVID-19 Update, Nov. 30: Wilton’s Current Numbers, Statewide Surge in Deaths

The Connecticut Department of Public Health reported data on Friday, Nov. 27 on the then-current COVID-19 case counts. Wilton reported nine new cases versus Wednesday, Nov. 25. (The prior day, the state corrected previous case numbers, subtracting eight cases.) The total cases year-to-date now stands at 456.

Statewide, there were 3,429 new cases, with a test positivity rate of 4.81% and 112,581 cases year-to-date. In Fairfield County there were 1,034 new cases, bringing the year-to-date total to 37,071.

Connecticut has once again passed the 1,000 mark for hospitalized patients with 49 new patients bringing the total to 1,017 patients statewide; in Fairfield County, there are 301 hospitalized COVID patients, with a 9-net patient increase.

The 35 new deaths linked to the coronavirus brought the statewide number of fatalities to 4,961; three of those deaths were in Fairfield County, now at a total of 1,491 fatalities since the start of the pandemic. There was no change in the number of Wilton deaths, which has remained at 43.

Hospitalizations Surge

Not only did the total number of hospitalized patients surpass 1,000 but two days before (Wednesday, Nov. 23) Gov. Ned Lamont reported the largest one-day surge in hospitalizations–77 new patients–since last spring.