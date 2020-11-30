UPDATE: Wind & Rainstorm Downs Trees and Knocks Out Power for 153 Wilton Customers as of 5 PM

UPDATE, Nov. 30, 5 p.m.–A tree knocked down by wind gusts fell on wires across Mather Street near the transfer station Monday afternoon, closing the road and interfering with the power for the railroad crossing signal at Honey Hill Rd. As a result, the crossing gates dropped and blocked motor vehicles from passing.

Metro-North police officers were on-site to direct traffic until a repair crew arrived to fix the gates.

As of 5 p.m. there were 153 Eversource customers in Wilton without power.

Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service said that wind gusts were reported to have hit a high of 63 mph in Stamford and 49 mph in Fairfield.

UPDATE, Nov. 30, 2:15 p.m.–Eversource is reporting that there are currently 24 Wilton customers without power.

State Rep. Tom O’Dea (R–New Canaan/Wilton) reported that Eversource has called in additional personnel in preparation for the severe weather expected today. The following crews are on standby if power restoration will be necessary:

Distribution Line Crews Total: 285 (63 Eversource Crews and 222 Contractor Crews)

Transmission Crews Total: 12 (2 Eversource Crews and 10 Contractor Crews)

Service Crews: 0

Substation Electricians: 108

Tree Crews: 253

Damage Assessors: 60

RSO Trouble Shooters: 110

System Operator Support: 29

Downed Wire Guards: 70

Eversource has also contacted customers who depend on electricity for health reasons and has initiated communication with municipal leaders to coordinate efforts and to keep the public informed.

UPDATE, Nov. 30, 1:15 p.m.–The CT Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection has updated the storm advisory. Residents can expect thunderstorms and wind gusts strongest on Monday afternoon and evening, continuing but gradually decreasing on Tuesday.

Wind advisories are in effect for the entire state for this afternoon and into this evening. Eversource and United Illuminating are currently reporting 266 customers without power across the state–although none in Wilton.

Also, it is currently high tide in western Long Island Sound and some very minor coastal flooding is occurring from Greenwich to East Haven at this time with tides running 1-2 feet above normal. Here’s the latest forecast for the rest of the day:

Monday afternoon: Rain moderate to heavy at times with southeast winds gusting to 40-50 mph at times. A minor impact on power outages can be expected. The moderate to heavy rainfall (1-3 inches) may cause minor to moderate urban flooding to occur especially near any leaf clogged drains. The strong winds may also cause a hazard for high profile vehicles on exposed roads and bridges.

In addition, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the state into the marginal risk category for severe thunderstorms for this afternoon and early this evening. According to the SPC any thunderstorms that develop may contain strong winds (5% chance) and an isolated weak tornado (2% chance).

Monday evening: Southeast winds gusting to 40-50 mph at times this evening are expected to begin slowly subsiding (but not ending) before midnight. Some additional power outages can be expected. High tide in Western Long Island Sound is at midnight and very minor coastal flooding is expected to occur again.

Tuesday Morning: Light rain and lighter southeast winds gusting to 25-30 mph at times are expected. Conditions should slowly improve during the day.

ORIGINAL STORY–Monday, Nov. 30, 12:15 p.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Wilton, which will be in effect until 10 p.m. this evening.

Expect southeast winds 20-25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph across all of Fairfield County. There may also be isolated thunderstorms with strong to damaging wind gusts mid-afternoon into this evening.

Officials warn of winds that could move unsecured objects, and warn that tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. The NWS suggests using extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle, and securing outdoor objects.