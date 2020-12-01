Haskell to Continue as Gen. Assembly’s Higher Education and Employment Cmte. Senate Chair Through 2022

Wilton’s State Senator Will Haskell was named as Senate Chair of the Higher Education and Employment Advancement Committee for another two-year term, continuing his work leading the legislative group. In addition to Higher Education, Haskell will continue to serve as the vice-chair of the Government Administration and Elections Committee.

“In my first term as chair of Higher Education, the committee worked hard to move our state forward and plan for the future. Most notably, we created a debt-free community college program so that every Connecticut high school graduate can afford to pursue a degree. I am so grateful Sen. Looney and Sen. Duff trusted me to continue leading this vital committee,” Haskell said. “In the midst of an economic crisis, fighting for higher education and employment opportunities has never been more important. I’m looking forward to what we accomplish in the months ahead.”

A press release issued by Haskell’s office quotes the Democratic state legislative leaders, senators Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) and Martin Looney (D-New Haven) about Haskell: “In his first term, Sen. Haskell found real results for Connecticut college students, also working to revamp and improve employment opportunities in the state. We are excited to see how much more he can accomplish with a second term leading the committee.”

Further committee assignments will be announced at a later date.