Selectmen Approve Bringing COVID-19 Testing to Wilton

At last Tuesday’s Board of Selectmen meeting, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice asked for–and received–approval to bring resident COVID-19 testing to Wilton.

She reported that the town has begun discussions with multiple vendors about opening a testing site that would be available to all Wilton residents and employees.

“We’re in talks with a couple of vendors but things are happening so quickly in terms of their availability or sudden lack of availability and I wanted to see if there was a shared thought that we should be doing this,” Vanderslice explained.

She emphasized how important this service would be due to the significant demand for testing as COVID-19 cases rapidly increase statewide.

Vanderslice noted that implementing resident testing would be at no cost to the town because individuals receiving a test would pay through insurance or out-of-pocket. Anyone entitled to social services would receive special accommodations.

If implemented, testing would be conducted by a licensed testing agent at Comstock Community Center and only PCR tests would be available. The town would not conduct any rapid tests or antibody tests.

The town of New Canaan currently conducts resident testing with one of the undisclosed vendors that Wilton is considering. This particular vendor charges about $90 per test to all individuals and does not accept any form of insurance. Vanderslice implied that there is a chance that Wilton testing would look similar because most of the vendors willing to conduct resident testing follow this no insurance rule.

She said she preferred to reach a deal with a vendor that will accept insurance, but reminded the group that if this is not possible, “At least it will take some people out of the long lines that other people are sitting in.”

All board members agreed that increased testing was necessary to deal with the spike in cases. Selectman Ross Tartell spoke about how the waiting times at testing locations have increased since just October. “It’s a totally different situation now,” he said.

In the meantime, the state of Connecticut plans to increase testing by opening up large testing centers, similar to the ones in New Haven and Danbury that were open to the public last spring.

Vanderslice asked the Board to make a motion to authorize entering a contract with a vendor (to be determined later) to provide COVID-19 testing to residents and employees of Wilton. The motion was approved unanimously by present members and the meeting was adjourned.