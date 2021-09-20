COVID-19 Update, Sept. 20, 2021: Unusual Wilton Data, and School Visitor Vaccine Requirement

The daily COVID-19 case report released by the CT Department of Public Health (CT-DPH) on Friday, Sept. 17 was a little strange. According to the report, there were 14 one-day new positive cases. It is an unusually high number for a weekday, especially when the current trend of new cases reported shows a much lower one-day increase — Wilton typically sees 1-3 new cases in a day, and the largest past increase was nine new cases over a 4-day holiday weekend.

Another statistic raising a red flag to regular observers of the daily state-released case information is the number of one-day tests reported for Friday, Sept. 17: The CT-DPH reported that 692 Wilton residents took COVID-19 tests. More recently, the report has shown fewer than 100 new tests daily; in fact, the most recent high number of one-day tests was on Aug. 17, when 240 tests were recorded — 65% less than what the state showed for last Friday.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said she and Wilton Health Director Barry Bogle will reach out to the state to see what may have accounted for the unusual jump in statistics.

In the Wilton Public Schools specifically, Superintendent Kevin Smith notified the school community that there were three new positive cases in the district: one at Miller-Driscoll School and two at Cider Mill School. In total there are now four positive cases (individuals in isolation), and 31 students quarantining after close contact.

As of Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, the district is implementing a new policy requiring all visitors to the schools during school hours to show proof of complete vaccination (two weeks after a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine) to enter our school buildings during school hours.

Visitors will need to show COVID-19 vaccination cards/records or pictures of COVID-19 vaccination cards/records at the security booth/main entrance of each school. “We hope this safety measure will allow us to keep welcoming essential visitors to our buildings throughout the year,” Smith added in his communication to parents, guardians and staff.

Vaccines

Wilton continues to slowly add to its already high vaccination rate. There were 41 people who received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot, and 60 people who became fully vaccinated — bringing the number of people who have become fully vaccinated since July 21 to 698.

In all, 78% of Wilton has gotten at least the first dose, and 73.3% have completed the vaccination process. Of the 15,436 eligible people (those 12-years-old and older), 93% have started the vaccine protocol, and 87% have gotten both doses.

As of Sept. 8, 2021 Age Group Number of residents 1st Dose Percent one week change 2nd Dose Percent one week change 12-17 2,114 (11.52%) 1,881 88.98% 12 1,749 82.73% 27 18-24 1,230 (6.71%) 1,269 103.17% 1 1,084 88.13% 6 25-44 3,178 (17.33%) 2,862 90.06% 4 2680 84.33% 12 45-64 6,127 (33.40%) 5,197 84.82% 13 5,001 81.62% 9 65+ 2,814 (15.34%) 3,104 110.31% 11 2,936 104.34% 6 <12 2,880 (15.70%) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TOTAL 18,343 14,313 78.03% 41 13,450 73.32% 60