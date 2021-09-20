Wilton Family Y Promises “We Will Rock You” at Rock at the Y Fundraiser Concert [VIDEO]

Tickets are still available for the Wilton Y's outdoor concert fundraiser featuring Terrapin

Are you ready to Rock?!

This year’s fundraiser for the Wilton Family YMCA has taken a new, fun form, bringing people together at the Y for an outdoor evening rock concert featuring the Grateful Dead tribute band, Terrapin.

Ticket holders will look forward to an evening filled with amazing tunes and delicious food trucks and beverage choices. Proceeds benefit the Riverbrook Regional YMCA and will help make life-changing experiences accessible to the Wilton, Norwalk & Redding communities.

With the show date on Saturday, Sept. 25, there’s just one more week to purchase tickets (both general admission and VIP tickets through sponsorships are available online; general admission tickets will also be on sale at the door on the day of the event; age 21-plus).

Wilton YMCA Chief Development Officer Jarred Barnes invited GOOD Morning Wilton to stop by for a video chat about the event:

Rock at the Y has taken the place of the annual fundraiser, which in the past has been an indoor country club dinner dance, or farm-to-table dinner.

“It’s definitely something to where we wanted to try something new, something we’ve never done,” Barnes explained. “The band is going to be right here at the Y. The backdrop is going to be the Y, having a stage right there. We’re also going to have food trucks here, as well as beverages for folks.”

Among the offerings will be several items donated by Outdoor Sports Center that will be raffled off at the event (tickets can be purchased ahead of time and at event check-in). Among the food trucks will be Chef Jeff BBQ, Parlor Pizza and Gofer Ice Cream. Beverage vendors include Tuck Gin, SoNo Brewing Company and a local wine importer. Guests can also BYOB (no glass containers).

General Admission parking is at Wilton High School across the street from the YMCA. Signs will be posted on Route 7 and parking attendants will direct guests as they arrive. A limited number of handicap parking spots will be available in the YMCA parking lot, and carpooling is encouraged.

VIP entry is at 5:30 p.m.; General Admission arrival is at 6 p.m.; music starts at 7 p.m. for entry.

Ticket holders can bring their own portable camp/beach chairs to set up in the General Admission area.

Rock at the Y is an outdoor concert for guests 21 and older. Bathroom facilities will be available inside the YMCA.