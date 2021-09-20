Wilton Real Estate Report (Sept. 10-16, 2021): Steady Pace Continues for Residential Properties

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Sept. 10-16, 2021, Town Clerk Lori Kabak reported 12 properties transferred to new owners.

Five of those properties were significantly above the $1 million mark, ranging in price from $1.21 to just under $1.8 million.

There were five properties that sold between $750,000 and $899,000, but there were none between $899,000 and $1.21 million.

The most affordable property was a Village Walk condominium which sold for $262,000.

220 Wolfpit Road: Lance C. Wilcox (REV TR) to Stefan Gavura and Ewa K. Szafulera, for $540,000

31 Deforest Road: Jeffrey Sander Busch to Jason S. White, for $865,000

318 Ridgefield Road: Paul A. and Nancy C. Merolla to Daniel Patrick and Katie Jane Murphy, for $1,785,000

12 Langner Lane: Ross and Linda J. Marrazzo to Michael and Caroline Hanauer, for $1,725,000

3 River Ridge Lane: Margaret B. and Lawrence D. Hutchins to Richard Adam Ray, for $1,260,000

54 Cobbs Mill Road: Rocco and Tara Nicoletti to Ashley and Michael Demeola, for $752,500

37 Cheesespring Road: James A. and Mary S. Wright to Eric and Marissa Roche, for $1,211,500

247 Whipstick Road: Richard and Patricia Padgett to Irene B. Gatling (TR), for $899,000

18 Village Walk: Laura Stucki to Devon Dhung, for $262,000

87 Heather Lane: Saraswathi Chandra Kanta and Geethavani Goli to Jong Gyu Park and Bora Kwon, for $725,000

278 Cheesespring Road: Elizabeth and Robert Volatile to Brittany and Andrew Howe Leitten, for $832,000

266 Linden Tree Road: George B. and Mary Dolan Zengo to Sarah E. and Michael Hund, for $1,438,000