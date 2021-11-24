COVID Numbers Rising — Again — But Vaccination Rates Ease Concerns for Wilton Officials

COVID-19 case numbers have risen over the last two weeks in Wilton, but officials aren’t concerned, thanks to the town’s high vaccination rates.

In that time span, there have been 28 new cases, 24 of those in the last week alone.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said she and Health Director Barry Bogle are watching but aren’t worried.

“We’re not concerned about the recent cases. All of the individuals age 12 and above that were positive were vaccinated,” she told GOOD Morning Wilton.

Vanderslice said Bogle broke out the last 19 cases — 5 were under age 12, and the other 14 were all vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 24, in the Wilton Public School district, there were 12 confirmed positive cases (three teachers and nine students) and 43 people quarantining after exposure to a positive case.

The increase mirrors the rise in Fairfield County and the state. On Tuesday, the CT Department of Public Health reported a positivity rate of 4.64%, the highest it has been in several weeks.

State officials say COVID cases are on the rise again with the colder weather pushing people indoors and vaccination effectiveness wearing off after six months. Both Gov. Ned Lamont and CT Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani are encouraging residents to get booster shots, especially before the holidays. As of now, Lamont said, only 18% of CT residents have received boosters.