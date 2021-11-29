Wilton Singers Present “A December to Remember” In-Person Holiday Concert

Returning to the WEPCO complex for a two-night performance on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4, the Wilton Singers perform their latest program, “A December to Remember,” featuring the Wilton High School Madrigals, which is sure to put audiences in the holiday spirit.

As fans have come to love from Wilton Singers’ concerts, the acclaimed group will cover a wide range of musical styles and genres. There’s music for every choral fan, from a cappella songs made popular by Pentatonix and Straight No Chaser, to madrigals, holiday favorites, and a stunning presentation of award-winning composer Eric Whitacre’s “Alleluia.”

The concert also features a number of guest performers.

“The Singers will be accompanied by a jazz trio on some of the more contemporary numbers, and by a string quartet for the more traditional selections,” Wilton Singers Board President Alison Conroy revealed. “The musicians really take things up a level. And this is a unique opportunity for the audience to enjoy the Madrigals, the elite choral group at Wilton High School, in an intimate setting.”

To honor the safety of their audience and group for this year’s holiday shows, the Singers have taken a different approach to the concert format, which has typically included a sit-down “Feast.”

“We thought very hard about how to make this concert inclusive for everyone, at every comfort level,” producer Alison Wood explained. “We wanted to keep the comradery of sharing food with our guests, but we also wanted to be conscious of everyone’s safety.”

This year, instead of a traditional dinner, there will be a pre-show reception for a limited number of VIP guests to meet for “sweet treats and bubbly.” These premium tickets also feature reserved seating during the concert, which will be “auditorium-style.” General admission tickets are also available.

“We’re hoping this special event will provide that feeling of holiday togetherness we’re known for, in a safer environment,” Wood added.

Conroy said the Singers are so happy to be rehearsing and performing in-person again.

“We’re fully vaccinated and wearing masks, but it feels great to be back in our WEPCO ‘home,’ where the group has held rehearsals for almost 40 years. We’re thrilled to be seeing faces we haven’t seen in a while, we love making music together again, and we’re very grateful to everyone who helped us make this possible,” she said.

Tickets for “A December to Remember” are on sale now. VIP and General Admission tickets can be purchased online only. Exclusive VIP reception begins at 7 p.m., and the concert starts at 8 p.m. All concert attendees are asked to be fully vaccinated and to wear masks when not actively eating or drinking. Get tickets before they’re gone!

The Wilton Singers, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is a choral ensemble for adults that supports the Wilton High School choral program and fosters an interest in choral singing within the community. Proceeds from concerts support two scholarships that are presented each spring to graduating Wilton High School seniors who have demonstrated music leadership within the choral program at WHS. The Singers have granted more than $85,000 in scholarships since their inception. For more information, visit the Wilton Singers website.