Bankwell Leads Collection Drive to Support Center for Family Justice

The following was compiled from a press release.

‘Tis the season to give back and Bankwell’s holiday collections are in full swing.

Bankwell has partnered with the Center for Family Justice and invites the

community to help spread some extra holiday cheer by collecting donations for

those in need.

The Center for Family Justice breaks the cycle of abuse and violence — domestic, sexual and child — by providing free, confidential crisis and supportive services to all victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence, human trafficking and child abuse in six Fairfield County towns: Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, Stratford and Trumbull.

The organization also educates the communities about ways to break the cycles of violence by building healthy relationships, empowering communities and mobilizing bystanders to speak out about abuse and violence.

Bankwell asks for new full-sized toiletries, new sheets and towels, canned goods, and

other non-perishable food items. They suggest donating items that go together such as peanut butter and jelly, or pasta and sauce. Low-denomination gift cards ($25 max) to Target, Walmart, ShopRite, and Stop & Shop will also be greatly appreciated.

Items can be dropped off at the Wilton Bankwell branch as well as other Fairfield County branches (Darien, Fairfield, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, and Westport) until Monday, Dec. 20.

For questions on Bankwell donations call 203.652.2940.