GMW’s 2021 Holiday Gift Guide: Kids & Teens

sponsored post

What a fun time of year! Gift-giving is just as good for the giver as it is for the recipient, and even better — shopping locally is a gift that gives to even more people, benefitting mom-and-pop shops, small independent businesses, and your friends and neighbors who work locally. It all helps the local economy.

With so many people on our gift list — family and friends, co-workers, teachers, service providers, coaches and more — we’d better get started early!

Today we launch the first installment of this year’s GOOD Morning Wilton Holiday Gift Guide! We’ve pulled together a collection of really GOOD items from some fabulous, local businesses. There is something for everyone on your list and best of all, this is your ultimate guide to shopping local.

NEW this year, we’ve extended the guide to five days and broadened the themes. First up, today we feature gifts for Kids and Teens. On Tuesday, we’ll bring you gifts that cost Under $30. Wednesday, we’ve collected ideas of what to buy for Women in your life. Thursday, it the guys’ turn in our gift guide for Men. Friday, we’ve got some yummy Gourmet Goodies and Gifts for the Home.

Get ready to shop locally and gift away!

Conservatory of Dance

emmy starr designs

Little Pub Wilton

The Painted Cookie

SDSS Martial Arts/Fit Body Boot Camp

szeizetheday

WildBloom Skincare

Wilton Historical Society

Wiremill Academy