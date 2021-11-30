Wilton Real Estate Report (Nov. 19-25, 2021): Six Homes Change Hands, Three Over $1.2MM

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Nov. 19-25, 2021, Town Clerk Lori Kabak reported six properties transferred to new owners.

Three of the properties were sold for $1.2 million or higher, with the highest price reaching the $1.75 million mark. The other three properties ranged from $475,000 to $902,000.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

204 Mather Street: Dove A. Quinn to Jeanna Runnels Norris, for $475,000

38 Friendlee Lane: Robert and Novella Tortorella to Roger M. and Elizabeth Schamay, for $902,395

432 Belden Hill Road: Marilyn R. and Francis J. Hamilton, Jr., to Hilary Weiss and Mackenzie Mauro, for $1,200,000

319 Mountain Road: Zheng Diao and Wenhui Wang to Armand Mintanciyan and Debra Jelilian, for $1,750,000

28 Cobblestone Place: Peter and Andrea Kryworuczko to Daniel and Kristen Gurzi, for $785,000

195 Cannon Road: Nicholas J. and Mary Elizabeth Francia to Jonathan Frankel and Katherine Hunsberger, for $1,500,000