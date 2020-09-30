COVID-19 Update, Sept. 30: One New Wilton Case, CT Numbers Hit New Recent High

The CT Department of Public Health reported one new COVID-19 positive case in Wilton as of Monday, Sept. 28, bringing the total number of cases to 264. Statewide, hospitalizations rose 17 to 92 current hospitalizations, and the test positivity rate is now 1.75%–the highest it’s been since June 23.

Also on Tuesday, Sept. 29, Colorado was added to the state’s travel advisory list, while Arizona and Virginia were removed. The states currently on the list of “hot spot” states are those from which travelers must self-quarantine for 14 days or provide negative COVID-19 test results within 72 hours prior to arrival; they must also complete an entry form upon arrival to Connecticut.

Travel advisory current states: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and the territory of Guam.

Wilton Statistics (Sept. 29)

Total Deaths: 42 (No change since July 19)

September Daily Changes

Aug. 31: 248

Sept. 1: 251

Sept. 2: 250

Sept. 3: 251

Sept. 7: 252

Sept. 8: 254

Sept. 9: 253

Sept. 10: 255

Sept. 13: 256

Sept. 14: 258

Sept. 15: 259

Sept. 16: 259

Sept. 17: 259

Sept. 20: 261

Sept. 21: 261

Sept. 22: 263

Sept. 23: 263

Sept. 24: 263

Sept. 27: 263

Sept. 28: 264

Connecticut Data (as of Sept. 28, one-day changes)

Total COVID-19 Cases: 57,329 (+182)

Total COVID-19 Deaths: 4,505 (+2)

Current COVID-19 Hospitalizations: 92 (+17)

COVID-19 PCR Tests Reported: 1,579,182 (+10,380)

CT Case Increases by Age Group (one-day changes since Sept. 27)

0-9: 1,174 (+9)

10-19: 3,007 (+32)

20-29: 8,224 (+51)

30-39: 8,379 (+31)

40-49: 7,950 (+17)

50-59: 9,278 (+20)

60-69: 7,310 (+12)

70-79: 4,759 (+8)

80+: 7,221 (+3)

Fairfield County Data (as of Sept. 28, one-day changes)

Total COVID-19 Cases: 20,190 (+49)

Total COVID-19 Deaths: 1,422 (no change)

Current COVID-19 Hospitalizations: 20 (+4)