CT Dept. of Public Health Statement on FDA and CDC Decision To Restart Use of J&J Vaccine

After last Friday’s decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allowing vaccine providers to resume using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the CT Department of Public Health‘s acting commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford announced that CT vaccine providers can begin offering the J&J vaccine again.

In the statement she released, Gifford referred to the blood-clotting condition associated with the vaccine that had caused federal health officials to pause its distribution for five days.

“As the CDC and FDA noted, their enhanced review of this very rare blood-clotting event found a total of 15 cases, all in women under the age of 60, out of more than 6.8 million doses of J&J administered. This pause and review will hopefully give people confidence that we take the safety of these vaccines very seriously and are committed to ensuring that that they meet the highest safety and effectiveness standards,” Gifford said.

The statement provided links to revised fact sheets for providers and patients issued by the FDA and give additional information about the benefits and risks of receiving the J&J vaccine.

Gifford’s statement also stated that, per the CDC, “the known and potential benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh the known and potential risks.”

She generalized that conclusion for all vaccines administered.

“That can be clearly seen here in Connecticut where our case and hospitalization rates and COVID deaths are declining as our vaccinations increase. It is clear that these vaccines are an effective tool in the fight against COVID-19, and we continue to urge all Connecticut residents over the age of 16 to get vaccinated when they can,” Gifford wrote.

She urged all unvaccinated residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“With nearly a one in a million chance of developing this rare adverse reaction to the J&J vaccine and no evidence of similar issues with the other two vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, you are far more likely to become ill or be hospitalized with severe COVID than you are from getting vaccinated. I strongly recommend that all eligible unvaccinated individuals get vaccinated as soon as they can. If you have concerns about the vaccines, please talk to your healthcare provider. We have vaccine providers throughout the state with open appointments ready to vaccinate anyone who wants a shot and makes the choice to take one more step toward a return to normalcy.”