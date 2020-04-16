CT OKs NO-Cost Life Insurance for Front-Line Healthcare Workers; Others Insurance News

Connecticut Insurance Commissioner Andrew N. Mais announced several steps his office has taken to help front-line healthcare workers as well as people fighting COVID-19. Among the measures:

CT approves no-cost life insurance coverage for front-line healthcare workers

Fully-insured health plan members can receive COVID-19 treatment with no out-of-pocket costs

Access Health CT special enrollment period ends Friday, April 17

CT approves no-cost life insurance coverage for front-line healthcare workers

Connecticut Insurance Commissioner Andrew N. Mais today announced that front-line health care workers in Connecticut and Massachusetts may soon be eligible to receive up to $25,000 of life insurance at no cost. The Connecticut Insurance Department has expedited approval of HealthBridge, a new Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) life insurance product that offers no-cost, guaranteed issue policies to front-line healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new HealthBridge coverage allows health care and other workers on the front lines of the pandemic to directly enroll for a no-premium payment three-year life insurance policy with a $25,000 death benefit for issue ages 18-50. Workers with issue ages 51-60 will receive a no-cost $10,000 death benefit.

Eligible individuals must be employed at a licensed hospital, urgent care center, or with an emergency medical services provider in Connecticut or Massachusetts and have exposure to COVID-19 patients. In addition to doctors and nurses, lab technicians, custodial staff, maintenance crews, cafeteria workers, and security personnel will also be considered for coverage. More details and enrollment information is available on MassMutual’s HealthBridge website.

“Innovative products like HealthBridge provide much-needed peace of mind and security for those working on the front lines of this pandemic who give so much of themselves for all of us,” Mais said. “When the company first reached out to us with this idea, we immediately started working to expedite approval so front-line healthcare workers can benefit from the support life insurance can offer.”

For more information, read the press release issued today by the Connecticut Insurance Department.

CT Insurance Department announces fully-insured health plan members can receive COVID-19 treatment with no out-of-pocket costs

All fully-insured plan health plan members, including those with high-deductible health plans, can now receive COVID-19 testing and treatment with no out-of-pocket costs.

Some employers, especially large ones, sponsor self-funded health plans. Insurance Commissioner Andrew N. Mais urges those employers to waive testing and treatment costs as well.

Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, together known as HUSKY Health in Connecticut, are also fully covering COVID-19 testing and treatment without any cost-sharing. Consumers should take note that there are some differences among commercial plans and policyholders should contact their insurer or employer to obtain additional information on important details.

For more information, read the press release issued today by the Connecticut Insurance Department.

Access Health CT special enrollment period ends Friday, April 17

Access Health CT, Connecticut’s health insurance marketplace, is reminding residents that the special enrollment period for the state’s uninsured population ends this Friday, April 17. Uninsured individuals can sign up for health insurance coverage through Access Health CT during this time. The effective date for enrollment during this special enrollment period that were completed after April 2 will be May 1.

The only way to sign up for this new special enrollment period is by calling 855-365-2428.

In the last month, 1,920 previously uninsured residents have enrolled in health insurance plans through the special enrollment period.

“We are experiencing a public health crisis,” Access Health CT CEO James Michel said. “In addition to social distancing and staying home, making sure that you are covered with a quality health insurance plan is a great way to help you and your family stay healthy. If you are uninsured, make sure to call before midnight on Friday.”

Individuals who experience a qualifying life event (such as losing coverage due to a job change, moving to Connecticut, getting married, having/adopting a child, etc.) or qualify for Medicaid/Children’s Health Program (CHIP) can always enroll online, including in-person or over the phone and all help is free.

For more information on the special enrollment period, visit learn.accesshealthct.com.