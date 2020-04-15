Letter: BOE Members Offer Encouragement & Support to Teachers to Embrace Synchronous Learning

The following open letter to Wilton teachers was submitted by the members of the Board of Education (BOE).

As we enter week five of eLearning, the BOE wanted to reach out to express our support for all our teachers and staff. Thank you for your incredible work shifting to an online environment. Our students have stayed connected and moved forward in their learning because of your outstanding skills and effort.

As our families desire work toward more synchronous learning, the Board wants you to know that we will support all of your efforts amid what is truly an unprecedented situation. We know synchronous learning is challenging, and we know you will decide when and how it makes the most sense for your students. Please also know, when you use synchronous learning, none of us expects perfection! We know there will be glitches. We know the technology might not work; we know your little ones might run through the background; we know your dog might start barking in the middle of your teaching. We understand! Many of us in Wilton have had to adjust how we conduct “routine” business as well. It’s a learning curve for all of us, and nothing is “routine” right now. We too are learning new ways to complete our jobs online along with juggling parenting, teaching our children, and addressing other issues complicated by social distancing.

We appreciate all your hard work and want to support you in what you do best….connecting with our students and teaching them!

Please let us know what the BOE can do to help!

Debbie Low

Glenn Hemmerle

Gretchen Jeanes

Ruth DeLuca

Jen Lalor

Mandi Schmauch