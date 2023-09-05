The 22nd Annual CT United Ride, supporting first responders from 9/11 and their families, will roar through Wilton on Sunday, Sept. 10. Wilton is one of 11 cities and towns on the route from Norwalk to Bridgeport.

Motorcyclists will enter Wilton on Westport Rd. (Rte. 33) at the Westport town line and will continue toward Danbury Rd. (Rte. 7). Once the riders reach Danbury Rd. (Rte. 7), all northbound traffic will be closed as the motorcycle procession, led by the Connecticut State Police, makes its way to Georgetown.

Wilton Police expect the closure to last approximately 45 minutes (11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.).

Wilton Police and Wilton CERT members will be on hand to assist with closing intersections. Anyone needing to travel during this time should avoid Danbury Rd. (Rte. 7) between Westport Rd. (Rte. 33) to Route 107/Georgetown at this time.

The ride typically attracts up to 1,000 motorcycles or more. Spectators are welcome to come out to watch and support the riders.

For issues, concerns, or comments, contact Lt. Anna Tornello of the Wilton Police Department at 203.834.6260.