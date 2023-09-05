The 22nd Annual CT United Ride, supporting first responders from 9/11 and their families, will roar through Wilton on Sunday, Sept. 10. Wilton is one of 11 cities and towns on the route from Norwalk to Bridgeport.

Motorcyclists will enter Wilton on Westport Rd. (Rte. 33) at the Westport town line and will continue toward Danbury Rd. (Rte. 7). Once the riders reach Danbury Rd. (Rte. 7), all northbound traffic will be closed as the motorcycle procession, led by the Connecticut State Police, makes its way to Georgetown.

Wilton Police expect the closure to last approximately 45 minutes (11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.). 

Wilton Police and Wilton CERT members will be on hand to assist with closing intersections. Anyone needing to travel during this time should avoid Danbury Rd. (Rte. 7) between Westport Rd. (Rte. 33) to Route 107/Georgetown at this time. 

The ride typically attracts up to 1,000 motorcycles or more. Spectators are welcome to come out to watch and support the riders. 

For issues, concerns, or comments, contact Lt. Anna Tornello of the Wilton Police Department at 203.834.6260. 

Leave a comment

IMPORTANT: GMW requires commenters to use FULL, real, verifiable names and emails. Comments with pseudonyms, first names only, initials, etc. will NOT be approved. If you do not provide your FULL name, GMW will NOT publish your comment. (Email addresses will not be published.) Please refer to GMW's Terms of Use for our's full commenting and community engagement policy. Comments violating these terms will not be published at the discretion of GMW editors/staff. Comment approval may take up to 24 hours (sometimes longer). If your comment has not been approved by then, refer to the policy above before emailing GMW.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.